Santa Monica, CA

Santamonica.gov has New Menu and Pages for Processes, Places, and Departments

santamonica.gov
 5 days ago

SANTA MONICA, Calif. — Throughout the pandemic period, the City of Santa Monica has been committed to enhancing digital customer service. With this, new improvements have rolled out on santamonica.gov to prioritize access to information and usability with an emphasis on the public experience. This multi-phase effort has...

www.santamonica.gov

Canyon News

Santa Monica Website Updated With New Pages, Menus

SANTA MONICA—The city of Santa Monica committed to enhancing digital customer service during the pandemic. New improvements have rolled out on the santamonica.gov website to prioritize access to information and usability with an emphasis on the public experience. This multi-phase effort has seen a number of exciting enhancements over...
SANTA MONICA, CA
santamonica.gov

SANTA MONICA, CA
City
Santa Monica, CA
Local
California Government
Santa Monica, CA
Government
santamonica.gov

Applications Open January 18 for Below Market Housing for Historically Displaced Households Pilot

SANTA MONICA, Calif. – Beginning January 18, 2022, the City of Santa Monica is opening applications for a new housing opportunity for households that were displaced from Santa Monica in the 1950s and 1960s due to urban renewal projects. The new Below Market Housing (BMH) pilot for historically displaced households is looking to match families and/or their descendants displaced due to the development of the Civic Auditorium in the Belmar Triangle neighborhood or the I-10 Highway in the Pico neighborhood with affordable housing units in Santa Monica.
SANTA MONICA, CA
