Developer Tengo Project has announced a new release date for Pocky & Rocky Reshrined in Japan. Following the delay announcement a few months back, the new title in the Pocky & Rocky series will now be launching on April 21st 2022 for Japan. At the time of this writing, it is not known if this new date also applies to the western release for the game. This news was shared via Famitsu, whose January 13th issue will include a preview of the game, as well as game illustrations done by Yoshitoo Asari.

