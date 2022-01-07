Novak Djokovic news LIVE: Tennis star fights deportation after Australia admits three others by exemption

Novak Djokovic is fighting against deportation from Australia after his visa was revoked at a Melbourne airport.

The tennis star, who is seeking his 10th Australian Open victory and a men’s record 21st Grand Slam title, has been blocked entry into the country by the Australian Border Force after he “failed to provide appropriate evidence to meet the entry requirements to Australia, and his visa has been subsequently cancelled.” The ABF added: “Non-citizens who do not hold a valid visa on entry or who have had their visa cancelled will be detained and removed from Australia.”

It has now emerged that three other players have been admitted to the country using the same exemption against having the Covid-19 vaccine, something which is likely to be used by Djokovic’s legal team when they fight to extend his stay at a federal court hearing in Melbourne on Monday. It is possible Djokovic could even play the Australian Open while his deportation fight rumbles on in the background.

