Moscow, PA

Wallenpaupack Tops North Pocono 40-36 in Low-Scoring Game

WNEP-TV 16
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOSCOW, Pa. — Wyatt Peiffer scored 9 points and...

www.wnep.com

The Hill

W.Va. governor 'extremely unwell' after positive COVID-19 test

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice (R) announced on Tuesday he had tested positive for COVID-19 and was feeling "extremely unwell." According to press release, Justice, who is fully vaccinated and boosted, got tested after experiencing a "sudden onset of symptoms." West Virginia first lady Cathy Justice tested negative on Tuesday evening.
