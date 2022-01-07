6-year-old boy found safe after hiding under house; Amber Alert canceled

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. — A 6-year-old boy was found safe after he fell asleep under a house and was the subject of an Amber Alert, authorities said.

Jacksonville Public Safety said Amari Gabriel Christiansen was found Friday just a block from his home and appeared to be in good health.

[ ALSO READ: Search suspended for missing kayaker on North Carolina coast ]

Officers said Christiansen told police he was hiding under a house and fell asleep, but came out because he was hungry. He had walked up to a neighbor who alerted officers. EMS medically evaluated him as a precaution.

“The investigation is ongoing to determine Amari’s exact movements over the last 24 hours” said Deputy Chief Ashley Weaver, JPD Investigative Services Deputy Chief.

Amari Gabriel Christiansen Police are searching for 6-year-old Amari Christainsen. (Jacksonville Police Department)

Authorities issued an Amber Alert for the boy after he disappeared Thursday evening.

“In the last 24 hours, more than 100 officers and public safety professionals from local, state and federal agencies have worked tirelessly to locate Amari Gabriel Christiansen,” said Chief Mike Yaniero, Director of Public Safety. “We are extremely grateful for their efforts that elated that there was a positive outcome in this case. The outpouring of support in our local community by groups, churches, volunteers, neighbors and others is a testament to the great citizens of this community. We truly are One City.”

Jacksonville Public Safety officials posted on Facebook that at around 7 p.m., Amari was reported missing in the Grace Street area of Holiday City Mobile Park.

“Officers and detectives are in the area of Holiday City MHP and Northeast Creek Park actively searching for Amari at this time. If anyone has seen Amari this evening or knows his whereabouts, please contact the Jacksonville Police Department,” said Captain Mike Capps, the Investigative Services Supervisor.

Police said the investigation is open and ongoing and additional information will be released when it becomes available.

(WATCH BELOW: Amber Alert: Missing NC girl found safe in Tennessee; dad charged with murder)

©2022 Cox Media Group