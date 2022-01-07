By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — If you’ve got some old baseball or softball equipment lying around, you have a chance to put it to good use. Whether you have gloves, bats, or catcher’s gear, the Pirates would love to give them a new home. The team is holding an equipment drive at PNC Park on Friday from 12:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. Gently-used baseball and softball equipment can be dropped off along Mazeroski Way. The Pirates will send the gear to youth baseball leagues in the Dominican Republic and Venezuela. All those who donate equipment will receive a voucher that’s good for two free Pirates tickets for the upcoming season.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 12 HOURS AGO