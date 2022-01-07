Edna Evelyn Burns

(CNN) — Senate Democrats are desperately searching for a way to pass voting legislation amid pressure from President Joe Biden, but the path ahead looks increasingly grim with influential moderates Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema unlikely to support a rules change necessary to get the bills over the finish line despite a frantic lobbying campaign from their own party.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Former Sen. Harry Reid was remembered Wednesday as a “legendary leader,” as colleagues and friends gathered at the U.S. Capitol to pay tribute to a hardscrabble Democrat who rose from poverty in a dusty Nevada mining town to the most powerful position in the Senate.
Jan 12 (Reuters) - The Biden administration on Wednesday announced a new set of measures to keep classes open, including doubling COVID-19 testing capacity in schools with 10 million more tests, as the Omicron variant spreads rapidly through the United States. The United States reported 1.35 million new coronavirus infections...
NEW YORK (AP) — A judge gave the green light Wednesday to a lawsuit against Prince Andrew by an American woman who says he sexually abused her when she was 17. U.S. District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan wrote in an opinion that Andrew’s lawyers failed to successfully challenge the constitutionality of the lawsuit Virginia Giuffre filed against him in August.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Warning that high inflation could make it harder to restore the job market to full health, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said Tuesday that the Fed will raise interest rates faster than it now plans if needed to stem surging prices. With America’s households squeezed by...
The second of three diplomatic engagements scheduled this week between Western powers and Russia yielded no meaningful breakthroughs on Wednesday, but appeared to buy some time for NATO allies still wary of a Russian military invasion of Ukraine. Speaking in Brussels after a four-hour meeting of the NATO-Russia Council on...
LONDON (AP) — Prime Minister Boris Johnson apologized Wednesday for attending a garden party during Britain’s first coronavirus lockdown, but brushed aside demands that he resign for breaching the rules his own government had imposed on the nation. The apology, which stopped short of admitting wrongdoing, was Johnson’s...
West Virginia Governor Jim Justice said Tuesday night that he's feeling "extremely unwell" after testing positive for COVID-19. The 70-year-old governor, who said he is fully vaccinated and boosted, is receiving a monoclonal antibody treatment to help alleviate his symptoms. In a statement from his office, the Republican governor said...
