Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insists he is “very positive” about Mohamed Salah’s contract situation.The Egypt forward has less than 18 months left on his current deal and, in an interview this week, said he was not asking “for crazy stuff”.Klopp has said in the past the contract is not something which can be sorted quickly – Salah is reportedly looking for wages in excess of £300,000 a week – and he remains upbeat despite time ticking on.“I know that Mo wants to stay. We want Mo to stay. That is where we are,” Klopp said. “These things take time. I...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 5 HOURS AGO