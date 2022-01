The Bitcoin market has reached towards the $43,000 level on Thursday, as we have broken down rather significantly. That being said, the question now is how much further will Bitcoin fall? There are a lot of concerns now that the Federal Reserve is talking about accelerating tightening monetary policy, and therefore a lot of institutional holders sold everything that they had anything close to a gain in. Bitcoin of course is not immune to this, nor is it immune to the idea of a strengthening US dollar. Because of this, Bitcoin has had a rough couple of days but at the end of the day, we are still very much looking as if there is significant support below.

MARKETS ・ 5 DAYS AGO