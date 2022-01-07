ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Ja'Marr Chase Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Cincinnati vs. Cleveland

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oXKlJ_0dfFINpP00

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Ja'Marr Chase in his Week 18 contest with the Cincinnati Bengals against the Cleveland Browns.

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) turns downfield after completing a catch as Baltimore Ravens cornerback Kevon Seymour (38) defends in the third quarter during a Week 16 NFL game, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. The Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Baltimore Ravens, 41-21. Baltimore Ravens At Cincinnati Bengals Dec 26

Before Ja'Marr Chase hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bets. AFC North foes meet in Week 18 when Chase and the Cincinnati Bengals (10-6) take the field against the Cleveland Browns (7-9) at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio.

Ja'Marr Chase Prop Bet Odds

Ja'Marr Chase Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • Chase has been targeted 124 times and has 79 catches, leading the Bengals with 1,429 yards (89.3 ypg) while hauling in 13 touchdowns this season.
  • Chase has been the target of 124 of his team's 526 passing attempts this season, or 23.6% of the target share.
  • With 12 targets in the red zone this season, Chase has been on the receiving end of 21.1% of his team's 57 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Bengals, who rank fifth in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 55.7% of the time while opting for the ground attack 44.3% of the time.
Matchup vs. Cleveland

  • Chase totaled 49 receiving yards in his one career matchup against the Browns, 0.5 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Chase did not have a touchdown catch in that game against the Browns.
  • The Browns are allowing 223.5 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense.
  • The Browns have conceded 28 passing TDs this year (1.8 per game), ranking them 24th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Chiefs, Chase was targeted 12 times, picking up 266 yards on 11 receptions (averaging 24.2 yards per grab) while scoring three touchdowns.
  • Over his last three outings, Chase has 394 receiving yards on 19 receptions (26 targets), with three touchdowns, averaging 131.3 yards per game.

Chase's Cincinnati Teammates

Powered By Data Skrive

NFL releases playoff schedule for wild-card weekend

The NFL playoff field is finally set. Here’s everything you need to know for the expanded start to the postseason. No. 5 Las Vegas Raiders at No. 4 Cincinnati Bengals. After clinching the AFC North last week, the Bengals will host the Raiders to kick off their postseason. The Raiders survived a wild overtime game with the Chargers on Sunday night to take the final playoff spot in the conference.
NFL
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

