Rex Burkhead Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Houston vs. Tennessee

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Rex Burkhead in his Week 18 contest with the Houston Texans against the Tennessee Titans.

Dec 26, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans running back Rex Burkhead (28) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Los Angeles Chargers in the fourth quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

There will be player props available for Rex Burkhead before he hits the field for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Burkhead and the Houston Texans (4-12) ready for an AFC South matchup in Week 18 against the Tennessee Titans (11-5) at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

Rex Burkhead Prop Bet Odds

Rex Burkhead Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Burkhead's team-high 403 rushing yards (25.2 per game) have come on 110 carries, with three touchdowns.

He's also caught 22 passes for 144 yards (9.0 per game).

He has received 110 of his team's 399 carries this season (27.6%).

The Texans have thrown the ball in 56.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 43.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 30th in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Tennessee

Over his three career matchups against the Titans, Burkhead averaged 14.7 rushing yards per game, 33.8 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Burkhead, in three matchups against the Titans, has not run for a TD.

Note: Burkhead's stats vs. Titans date back to 2016.

The Titans allow 85.9 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's second-ranked rush defense.

This season the Titans are ranked 12th in the league in rushing touchdowns conceded (14).

Recent Performances

Burkhead put together a 47-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the 49ers, carrying the ball 16 times.

He also reeled in six passes for 32 yards.

Over his last three outings, Burkhead has run for 237 yards on 54 carries (79.0 ypg), with two rushing touchdowns.

He's also tacked on nine catches for 38 yards.

Burkhead's Houston Teammates

