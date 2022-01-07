ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rex Burkhead Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Houston vs. Tennessee

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Rex Burkhead in his Week 18 contest with the Houston Texans against the Tennessee Titans.

Dec 26, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans running back Rex Burkhead (28) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Los Angeles Chargers in the fourth quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

There will be player props available for Rex Burkhead before he hits the field for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Burkhead and the Houston Texans (4-12) ready for an AFC South matchup in Week 18 against the Tennessee Titans (11-5) at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

Rex Burkhead Prop Bet Odds

Rex Burkhead Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • Burkhead's team-high 403 rushing yards (25.2 per game) have come on 110 carries, with three touchdowns.
  • He's also caught 22 passes for 144 yards (9.0 per game).
  • He has received 110 of his team's 399 carries this season (27.6%).
  • The Texans have thrown the ball in 56.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 43.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 30th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Tennessee

  • Over his three career matchups against the Titans, Burkhead averaged 14.7 rushing yards per game, 33.8 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Burkhead, in three matchups against the Titans, has not run for a TD.
  • Note: Burkhead's stats vs. Titans date back to 2016.
  • The Titans allow 85.9 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's second-ranked rush defense.
  • This season the Titans are ranked 12th in the league in rushing touchdowns conceded (14).

Recent Performances

  • Burkhead put together a 47-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the 49ers, carrying the ball 16 times.
  • He also reeled in six passes for 32 yards.
  • Over his last three outings, Burkhead has run for 237 yards on 54 carries (79.0 ypg), with two rushing touchdowns.
  • He's also tacked on nine catches for 38 yards.

Burkhead's Houston Teammates

Sports
