LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — With single-digit temperatures in the forecast, plumbers are working overtime this week, and likely, so is your heating system. Bill Keating Jr. with Keating Brothers Plumbing and Heating says when it gets this cold, your system will not respond as quickly as it does when it's in the 30s or 40s, and that is okay.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO