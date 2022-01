MURRAY — Six years ago, at the age of 5, Madden Lovett began his TaeKwonDo journey at Quest Fitness Center in Murray. On Dec. 14, and at the age of only 11, he tested for his first-degree black belt under the watch of his teacher, Tung Dinh, and succeeded. He is the son of Brent and Brooke Lovett of Marshall County.

