No Longer Active – WINTER WEATHER DESK ACTIVATED: Bitter Wind Chills Take Over

By Heidi Moore, Chief Meteorologist
WVNT-TV
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for western Greenbrier until 7am Saturday, and for northwest Pocahontas until 6am Saturday. Friday brings improvements, but we are cold. Lingering flurries continue through the morning hours as temperatures kick our day off in the upper single digits and low teens. With temperatures so...

www.wvnstv.com

Chills
kniakrls.com

#Warming Up#Cold Start#No Longer Active#Wind Chill Advisory#Northwest Pocahontas
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
