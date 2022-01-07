Honor Magic V price tipped to start from $2,200

Pufanu, 12 hours agoApple literally developed the LTPO technology. They didnt develop anything. The technology was made by companies that make screens and do the R&D for it then apple just pics the specifications what they want and orders them. Just like with everything they have got from the start. When Apple first introduce 20GB mp3 player as ipod they just bought a company that was making mp3 players. They just made good advertising for the product and made it popular. Same with there first phone in a time when touchscreens were new in the market for few years already and were not wildly in masses they made good advertising and showed the way for the future while again advertised it like they are the first at it and innovation and everything like that.

