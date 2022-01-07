ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honor Magic V price tipped to start from $2,200

gsmarena.com
 5 days ago

"If the price is real, then the Honor Magic V would be cheaper than the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 and Huawei Mate X2, but a lot more expensive than the Oppo Find N and Xiaomi Mix Fold - all of these...

www.gsmarena.com

Comments / 0

techgig.com

Honor's new foldable phone 'Magic V' to launch soon; full specs here

Honor Magic V foldable phone is expected to debut in January 2022 in China. The company is yet to reveal its exact launch date. A new report has claimed that the smartphone's inner foldable screen may feature a punch-hole positioned at the upper-right corner.The cover display of the smartphone would be slight curvature towards the right edge. Magic V's front display supports a 90Hz refresh rate, whereas the inner screen offers a 120Hz refresh rate and the device will be running on.
CELL PHONES
notebookcheck.net

Honor teases the Magic V's "flagship foldable" design

The mobile device OEM Honor has announced that it will launch its first-gen foldable, the Magic V, soon. This cutting-edge smartphone's latest teaser suggests a design most like that of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3, thereby possibly hinting at a premium status for the inaugural flexible-display device. Working For Notebookcheck.
CELL PHONES
wccftech.com

Honor Magic V is the First Foldable from Honor and is Launching Next Week

2022 seems to be a good and crucial year for all the companies creating their foldable devices and many of these are new players in the market. The OPPO Find N was already an impressive device, to say the least, but that is not the end, we are going to see more and more devices come forward with the Honor Magic V being the next one.
CELL PHONES
ANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

Honor Magic V launch date confirmed, here’s when exactly

An Honor foldable phone will soon enter the mobile market. We’re certain of that now after several months of rumors and leaks. Honor has worked on the upcoming phone which we believe will bear some similarity to the Huawei Mate X series. It will be the Honor Magic V phone and not the the Magic X as we previously mentioned. It is set to arrive with a book-like design with premium specs and features.
CELL PHONES
Android Headlines

HONOR Magic V Will Launch On January 10, Here's An Official Image

The HONOR Magic V, HONOR’s first foldable smartphone, will launch on January 10. The company has announced this launch event, and it will take place in China. The global launch will follow later on, possibly next month. The HONOR Magic V will launch on January 10 in China. That...
CELL PHONES
brumpost.com

This is when the Honor Magic V foldable smartphone will be announced

The new year 2022 is about to get more fun especially in the foldable smartphone market that is currently dominated by Samsung as former Huawei sub-brand Honor has made it known that it will be debuting its first-ever foldable smartphone dubbed the Honor Magic V. The device was teased recently...
CELL PHONES
gsmarena.com

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G hands-on review

Anonymous — There's plenty to learn from Apple, but not this environment friendly without charger mic... Welcome to the 21st century. Throw away paper cups went out years ago. Everyone brings their own reusable one. Rating0 |. C. Csaba. 3iD. Thank you for the quick review. I'm not sure...
ELECTRONICS
gsmarena.com

Honor Magic V foldable smartphone shown in official hands-on promo image

Anonymous, 15 hours agoidk man entire bezelless design thing started cuz of them with the S8 but that was a different erathat's completely incorrect. the very first modern smartphone to come up with a bezelless design is the Xiaomi Mi Mix and followed by the LG G6 if you wouldn't count the Sharp Aquos. After that, and only after that, Samsung decided to launch a bezelless design which is the Galaxy S8. So, no, Samsung is far from the one who started this bezelless design in smartphones.
CELL PHONES
gizmochina.com

Honor Magic V renders and specs surfaced ahead of Jan 10 launch

Honor will unveil its first foldable phone dubbed the Honor Magic V on January 10 in China. Earlier today, the specs of the device were tipped on the Internet, and now, the foldable phone’s renders have been surfaced by MySmartPrice. The Honor Magic V renders show the possible design...
CELL PHONES
notebookcheck.net

The Honor Magic V demonstrates its ability to fold in a hands-on video

Honor has announced that it will launch its first-gen foldable smartphone, the Magic V, soon. Now, the company's CEO, George Zhao, has hinted at a more exact launch date for the device in a new interview. The executive also highlighted the device's similarity to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 toward the end of the new clip.
CELL PHONES
gsmarena.com

Tecno introduces the world's first telescopic macro lens for smartphones

Pufanu, 12 hours agoApple literally developed the LTPO technology. They didnt develop anything. The technology was made by companies that make screens and do the R&D for it then apple just pics the specifications what they want and orders them. Just like with everything they have got from the start. When Apple first introduce 20GB mp3 player as ipod they just bought a company that was making mp3 players. They just made good advertising for the product and made it popular. Same with there first phone in a time when touchscreens were new in the market for few years already and were not wildly in masses they made good advertising and showed the way for the future while again advertised it like they are the first at it and innovation and everything like that.
CELL PHONES
gizmochina.com

Honor Magic V camera configurations, battery size tipped

Honor Magic V is launching on Jan. 10 in China. The first foldable phone from Honor will be featuring the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 mobile platform. Last week, reliable tipster Digital Chat Station shared key information on the specs of the Magic V. Now, he is back with some more information on the battery and camera configurations of the device.
CELL PHONES

