ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

After rough 2020 season with Red Sox, Dylan Covey enjoyed success in Taiwan in 2021

By Originally posted on
Yardbarker
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRemember when Dylan Covey was one of 27 pitchers the Red Sox used during a dismal 2020 season that only consisted of 60 games?. A former fourth-round pick of the Oakland Athletics who broke in with the White Sox in 2017, Covey was effectively released by Chicago leading up to the...

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Boston

Three-Time World Series Champ Jon Lester Announces Retirement After 16 MLB Seasons

BOSTON (CBS) — After a 16-year career in Major League Baseball that saw him bring World Series titles to both the Boston Red Sox and Chicago Cubs, Jon Lester has announced his retirement. The 38-year-old lefty called it a career on Wednesday. Lester retires with a 200-117 record and a 3.66 ERA during the regular season, to go along with a 9-7 record and 2.51 ERA during the postseason. Lester won three World Series rings during his career — two with the Red Sox and one with the Cubs — sporting a 4-1 record and a 1.77 ERA in the Fall...
MLB
NBC Chicago

Jon Lester Retires, Cubs' David Ross, Willson Contreras React

Cubs react to Jon Lester's retirement originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. After a decorated 16-season big-league career, Jon Lester is hanging up his spikes. Lester, the former Cubs ace who helped bring a championship to the North Side, announced he's retiring Wednesday in an interview with ESPN's Jesse Rogers.
MLB
WGN News

Former Cubs pitcher Jon Lester retires after 16 seasons

CHICAGO — He’s one of the biggest free agents not only in the history of the Cubs but also in the proud history of Chicago professional sports. But after a decorated career that included six seasons on the North Side, Jon Lester is calling it a career. The pitcher announced his retirement on Wednesday morning […]
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taiwan#The Red Sox#The Oakland Athletics#The White Sox#Rays#Major League Baseball#Orioles#Fip#Caa Sports
Boston Herald

Longtime Red Sox ace Jon Lester retires after 16 MLB seasons

Three-time World Series champion Jon Lester announced on Wednesday that he’s retiring from baseball. Lester, who won titles with the Red Sox in 2007 and 2013, and another with the Cubs in 2016, will go out as one of the greatest postseason pitchers of all time. His 154 postseason...
MLB
redsoxlife.com

Positions the Red Sox must strengthen to compete in 2022

The Boston Red Sox made a surprise playoff appearance in 2021, but the Fenway Park faithful may have been underwhelmed in the early months of the Red Sox offseason. Boston was quiet before the lockout, and saw Eduardo Rodriguez depart for Detroit. Boston Red Sox current odds show how much...
MLB
sportstalkline.com

Only season ever? Laborious to high 2004 Red Sox

N","providerName":"Twitter","providerUrl":"https://twitter.com","type":"rich","width":550,"__typename":"ExternalEmbedContent"},"$ROOT_QUERY.getForgeContentBySlug({"locale":"en-us","slug":"classic-seasons-2004-red-sox","type":"story"}).parts.11":{"data":{"type":"id","generated":true,"id":"$ROOT_QUERY.getForgeContentBySlug({"locale":"en-us","slug":"classic-seasons-2004-red-sox","type":"story"}).parts.11.data","typename":"ExternalEmbedContent"},"type":"oembed","__typename":"ExternalEmbed"},"$ROOT_QUERY.getForgeContentBySlug({"locale":"en-us","slug":"classic-seasons-2004-red-sox","type":"story"}).parts.12":{"content":"The next day at Yankee Stadium, it was “bloody sock” time. Schilling went through a barbaric medical procedure the day before the start so he could pitch. His loose ankle tendon was sutured back into place. It was gory. And beautiful for the Red Sox. With Schilling leading the charge, the Red Sox forced a…
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NESN

MLB Rumors: Ex-Red Sox Pitcher Jon Lester Retiring After 16-Year Career

Jon Lester reportedly is hanging up his cleats. According to ESPN’s Jesse Rogers, Lester is retiring after 16 years in Major League Baseball. The 38-year-old is a three-time World Series champion. Lester began his career with the Boston Red Sox in 2006. He went 110-63 over nine seasons in...
MLB
The Spun

Former MLB Pitcher Reportedly Accused Of Rape, Battery

Former Major League Baseball pitcher Sam Dyson, who played for five different teams between 2012 and 2019, is facing serious charges that could land him in court. Dyson is being accused of rape, battery and infliction of emotional distress by his former girlfriend. The allegations were listed in legal papers filed in Florida’s 15th Judicial Court this past Monday.
MLB
Yardbarker

Rachel Nichols officially out at ESPN

The Rachel Nichols era at ESPN is officially over. Andrew Marchand of The New York Post reported on Wednesday that Nichols has reached a settlement agreement with ESPN to terminate their relationship. She is now free to pursue other opportunities immediately. Nichols first worked for ESPN from 2004 to 2013,...
NFL
iheart.com

David Ortiz's Wife, Tiffany, Announces Split After 25 Years

"Over the past 25 years, David and I have shared a beautiful adventure in love and partnership," Tiffany Ortiz wrote alongside a photo of herself and the retired baseball star. "We have made the decision to go into a new phase of our life journey together, not as a couple, but as friends and co-parents to our amazing children."
MLB
elitesportsny.com

Rachel Balkovec to manage Yankees’ Low-A Tampa Tarpons

Rachel Balkovec just shattered one of baseball’s glass ceilings. New York Yankees minor league hitting coach Rachel Balkovec is moving onwards and upwards. Per Lindsey Adler, Balkovec is set to shatter one of baseball’s many glass ceilings and become a minor league manager. Her charge? The Yankees’ Low-A affiliate Tampa Tarpons.
MLB
FanSided

Yankees bring back former top prospect years after trade to Braves

It’s never fun being reminded of failed New York Yankees top prospects, but perhaps pitching coach Matt Blake can help revive (or, uh, start) the career of a former lefty international signing. Years ago, Manny Banuelos was one of the most regarded arms in the Yankees’ farm system. Unfortunately,...
MLB
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Sunday’s Big Yankees News

The New York Yankees appear to have made some pretty cool minor league baseball history on Sunday afternoon. According to a report from The Athletic, the Yankees will have a female manager at the low-A ball level in 2022. Lindsey Adler reports that the Yankees have hired minor league hitting...
MLB
KLFY News 10

LSU grad tabbed as first female to manage MLB team

Note: Rachel Balkovec received her Master’s Degree in Sports Administration from LSU in 2012. Rachel Balkovec will become the first female manager in affiliated professional baseball, tabbed by the Yankees to manage the Low-A Tampa Tarpons next season. She confirmed the news to MLB.com late Sunday night. Balkovec, 34, was serving as a hitting coach […]
MLB
Q 105.7

New York Yankees Make Historical Hire

The New York Yankees, the most storied franchise in Major League Baseball, quietly made history again. This weekend, the Yankees announced their organizational charts for their coaching staff. For the first time in major league or minor league history for any team, a woman will be the Tampa Tarpons manager in 2022.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy