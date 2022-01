King Insurance announced it has added two more Florida insurance agencies to its rapidly growing stable of firms in the Southeast. Don Martin Insurance, known as DMI agency, has offices in Orlando, Fanning Springs and Cross City. Michael Michaelis has managed the agency since he acquired it 2000, King said in a news release. The agency provides commercial and personal lines. Employees will continue working at the DMI offices.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 5 HOURS AGO