Witch apology would 'send powerful signal'

By Long Reads
BBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA public apology to those accused of witchcraft between the 16th and 18th Centuries would send a powerful symbolic signal, campaigners have said. They said a statement from the Scottish government would help to right a terrible wrong from Scotland's past. It would also send an important message to...

Comments / 24

Ironinmywordsoflife
5d ago

Oh my! This is getting ridicules. Stop with the apologizing for something that happened so long ago all the people are dead from.

Rolando Cantu
2d ago

Wiccans teach that the effects of magic will return threefold to the person practicing it and say that this is a major deterrent to the pronouncing of curses. Examples of this so-called benevolent magic include spells to protect yourself, to purify your home from negative energy left behind by former tenants, to make a person fall in love with you, to promote healing and health, to prevent the loss of your job, and to acquire money. With such sweeping powers being attributed to witchcraft, it is not surprising that it has become so popular.

