One can help save the lives of dogs and cats in Vicksburg and it takes a lot less effort than most would believe. It’s becoming apparent that the strays in the city can be found on every corner. Citizens of Vicksburg are desperate for this problem to be remedied, while a few heroes work behind the scenes to get these animals off of the streets and into loving homes. One of those heroes is Alexa Jeffers, who at the age of 23 has fostered thousands of dogs.

VICKSBURG, MS ・ 5 DAYS AGO