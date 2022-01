(Reuters) – HSBC Holdings Plc is in talks to move its New York headquarters to a tower in the Hudson Yards district, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday. The London-based bank is considering a lease for roughly 250,000 square feet of offices at the Spiral, a 65-storey skyscraper being built by Tishman Speyer on Manhattan’s far west side, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

