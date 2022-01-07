ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Boris Johnson news – live: Rees-Mogg ‘crying crocodile tears’ over tax rise, as PM in ‘cash for access’ row

By Rory Sullivan and Liam James
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zDHEy_0dfDr65W00

Tory MPs have accused Jacob Rees-Mogg of crying “crocodile tears” over the National Insurance rise.

The Commons leader is understood to have spoken out against the 1.25 per cent rise in Cabinet but some Tories have said it was now too late for a rebellion on the plan agreed in September.

Senior Tory MP Jake Berry , chair of the Northern Research Group told Times Radio: “It’s all very well to turn around with crocodile tears now and say, ‘Look what my policies have created’.

“Surely this shouldn’t have happened. In fact, the time to do something about it was when it was proposed.”

A minister has defended Boris Johnson over “cash for access” allegations, insisting that “nothing untoward” occurred in a WhatsApp exchange between Boris Johnson and the Tory donor who paid for the luxury revamp of his Downing Street flat.

In messages published on Thursday, the prime minister asked Lord Brownlow for support with the £112,000 upgrade, while also discussing the possibility of a “Great Exhibition 2.0”, an arts project backed by the peer. The donor later met Oliver Dowden, then culture secretary, to discuss the idea.

Paul Scully, the small business minister, told Times Radio that it is common practice for ministers to pass proposals on to the relevant department.

Labour said the government needed to explain Mr Johnson’s actions, with deputy leader Angela Rayner labelling it “ corruption plain and simple”.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

People who refuse to get Covid vaccine are ‘idiots’, Tony Blair says

People who are medically allowed to get a Covid vaccine but refuse to do so are “idiots”, Tony Blair has said. The former prime minister also backed Boris Johnson’s “gamble” to continue with plan B restrictions in the run-up to Christmas Day amid the spread of the Omicron variant.“If you’re not vaccinated and you’re eligible, you’re not just irresponsible, you’re an idiot,” Mr Blair said in an interview on Wednesday.Mr Blair has made repeated interventions during the pandemic and his Institue for Global Change thinktank has been credited with devising policy proposals later adopted by the government.When asked what he...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Boris Johnson scrambles for plan to avert £600 energy bills hike after admitting families need ‘help’

Boris Johnson has admitted he must do more to protect families from a £600 energy bill hike but is scrambling for a solution just weeks before the crisis is set to strike.The prime minister revealed he has taken personal control of the controversy, as he was accused of a “vacuum of leadership” by Labour, which has put forward a plan to hold down costs.Ministers have focused on boosting the £140-a-year warm homes discount for the poorest households when the energy price cap soars in April, but Mr Johnson has now appeared to acknowledge that will not be enough.“We’ve got...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Telegraph

Boris Johnson flat makeover: Downing Street denies ‘wallpaper for access’ claims

A proposal from the Tory donor who helped fund the makeover of Boris Johnson’s flat was treated in the same way as others raised by the public, Downing Street has suggested. With the Prime Minister facing a fresh “wallpaper for access” row, Number 10 has insisted that Lord Brownlow of Shurlock Row had not been given privileged access to ministers in return for helping to pay for the refurbishment.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Angela Rayner
Person
Oliver Dowden
Person
Paul Scully
Person
Jake Berry
Person
Jacob Rees Mogg
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

Johnson under pressure over ‘bring your own booze’ party during lockdown

Boris Johnson is facing pressure to quit over allegations he attended a coronavirus lockdown-busting “bring your own booze” party in the Downing Street garden.The Prime Minister continued to support senior official Martin Reynolds, who invited colleagues to the gathering in May 2020 during England’s first lockdown, and has refused to say whether he attended it himself.Downing Street said Mr Reynolds, the Prime Minister’s principal private secretary, “continues in his role” after ITV news published the email he sent to colleagues encouraging them to bring alcohol to the event to “make the most of the lovely weather”.Asked whether Mr Johnson still...
U.K.
Daily Mail

Jacob Rees-Mogg says France is a safe haven for refugees 'except those who don't like garlic' amid row over record cross-Channel journeys by migrants in small boats

Tory minister Jacob Rees-Mogg poked fun at France over the migrant crisis today, insisting the country was a safe haven for refugees - unless they dislike garlic. In remarks that may ruffle feathers in a country famous for its rich culinary heritage, he took aim at use of the pungent plant in a debate over the surge in illicit journeys from the continent last year.
IMMIGRATION
Daily Mail

Boris and Carrie Johnson 'attended a drinks party of 40 people in the No 10 garden during lockdown' after PM's chief mandarin 'sent 'bring your own bottle' email invitation'

Boris Johnson stands accused of personally attending a drinks party in the garden of No 10 during the first lockdown. Downing Street did not immediately deny a report in the Sunday Times alleging that the Prime Minister attended the potentially rule-breaking event with wife Carrie in May 2020. The newspaper...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Corruption#Crocodile Tears#Times Radio#Uk#The National Insurance#Commons#Cabinet#Tories#Labour
Telegraph

Tackle cost of living crisis by scrapping energy bill tax, Tories urge Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson has been told he must intervene to address Britain's cost of living crisis, with 20 Tory MPs and peers calling on him to scrap taxes on energy bills. Five former ministers are among a group of backbenchers who are calling on Mr Johnson and Rishi Sunak, the Chancellor, to step in amid fears that household energy bills could double to £2,000 by April.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Boris Johnson news: PM faces Angela Rayner at PMQs as he dismisses ‘iceberg’ of living costs claims

Boris Johnson has dismissed Labour attacks over the soaring cost of living, claiming the government was “rectifying Labour’s failure to invest” in long-term energy supplies.Labour's deputy leader Angela Rayner, standing in for Keir Starmer at Prime Minister’s Questions, claimed the UK was heading for an “iceberg”, which would “be a disaster” for families, asking the prime minister to change course. Inflation was about to hit 6 per cent and the average family would face a hit of over £1,200, she warned.Mr Johnson had promised that wage rises would offset inflation, but “they haven’t and they won’t,” Ms Rayner said.The...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Voices: As Boris Johnson mopes around his golden flat, the UK is facing a cost of living crisis

Cast your mind back, if you dare, to late summer 2020. The country was in what turned out to not even be the middle of a brutalising pandemic, and “friends” of Boris Johnson were letting it be known, with somewhat stunning timing, that right at the top of the prime minister’s list of concerns was his own lack of cash.As tens of thousands of people were dying years or decades before their time, why would “friends” of Boris Johnson be quietly letting the newspapers know that the prime minister was working himself up into something of a state every...
U.K.
Daily Mail

Christmas bounce for Boris Johnson? Poll shows Labour's lead over Tories cut by five points after PM defied calls for fresh Covid curbs over the festive period

Boris Johnson's decision not to hammer England with fresh Covid curbs over Christmas appears to have paid off with voters as Labour's poll lead was cut by five points. A wave of political stormfronts including claims of illicit (and possibly illegal) Christmas parties, a cost of living crisis and the Omicron wave had seen the Tories slump to eight points behind Sir Keir Starmer's party.
CORONAVIRUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Whatsapp
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
The Independent

Boris Johnson in fresh sleaze row over ‘Great Exhibition 2’ plan of Tory donor funding lavish flat refit

Boris Johnson is facing fresh sleaze allegations after appearing to back a plan for a new “Great Exhibition” put forward by the Tory donor who funded his luxury flat redecorations.The prime minister told Lord Brownlow he was “on the great exhibition plan” in a WhatsApp message in which he described his Downing Street rooms as “a bit of a tip” – and pleaded for more money.Two months later, the donor joined a meeting with the culture secretary “to discuss plans for Great Exhibition 2.0” – a showcase of British innovation later renamed “Festival UK” – a government document revealed.The...
U.K.
Shropshire Star

Ministers plough on with National Insurance hike despite Rees-Mogg’s calls

The Commons Leader argued in Cabinet that the rise should be shelved to stem the cost of living crisis engulfing the Government. Ministers were resisting calls to scrap the National Insurance hike to protect struggling households after Commons Leader Jacob Rees-Mogg argued to the Cabinet the rise should be shelved.
POLITICS
Telegraph

Is Jacob Rees-Mogg the new Microsoft Clippy?

Leader of the House, wind-up merchant extraordinaire and, following Lord Frost’s resignation, the last national insurance rebel left standing in Cabinet, Jacob Rees-Mogg was waging war on several fronts at Business Questions on Thursday. But, as ever, the Commons leader conducted hostilities furtively, under a Sir Humphry-ish veneer of...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Voices: Prime minister, you leave me with no choice: either you resign – or I will

This isn’t meant to sound like an ultimatum, and I’m as sorry as anyone that it has come to this but, prime minister, you leave me with no choice: either you resign – or I will.What choice do I have? Without wishing to pull the wizard’s curtain back too far, there are only two ways to satirise something. One is to exaggerate it, and thereby to make clear its absurdity through magnification. And the other is to defend it, and in so doing show it to be indefensible.So how, exactly, am I meant to carry on? In the middle...
POLITICS
The Independent

The Independent

425K+
Followers
154K+
Post
205M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy