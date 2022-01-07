Boris Johnson news – live: Rees-Mogg ‘crying crocodile tears’ over tax rise, as PM in ‘cash for access’ row

Tory MPs have accused Jacob Rees-Mogg of crying “crocodile tears” over the National Insurance rise.

The Commons leader is understood to have spoken out against the 1.25 per cent rise in Cabinet but some Tories have said it was now too late for a rebellion on the plan agreed in September.

Senior Tory MP Jake Berry , chair of the Northern Research Group told Times Radio: “It’s all very well to turn around with crocodile tears now and say, ‘Look what my policies have created’.

“Surely this shouldn’t have happened. In fact, the time to do something about it was when it was proposed.”

A minister has defended Boris Johnson over “cash for access” allegations, insisting that “nothing untoward” occurred in a WhatsApp exchange between Boris Johnson and the Tory donor who paid for the luxury revamp of his Downing Street flat.

In messages published on Thursday, the prime minister asked Lord Brownlow for support with the £112,000 upgrade, while also discussing the possibility of a “Great Exhibition 2.0”, an arts project backed by the peer. The donor later met Oliver Dowden, then culture secretary, to discuss the idea.

Paul Scully, the small business minister, told Times Radio that it is common practice for ministers to pass proposals on to the relevant department.

Labour said the government needed to explain Mr Johnson’s actions, with deputy leader Angela Rayner labelling it “ corruption plain and simple”.