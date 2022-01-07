ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

James Corden Tests Positive For Covid-19 And Cancels Shows

By Eddy Skripko
thenerdstash.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJames Corden has tested positive for Covid-19. As a result, a few tapings of The Late Late Show are canceled. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Corden announced he tested positive for Covid-19 through an Instagram post. Corden said in the post, “I’m fully vaccinated, boosted, and because of this, am fortunate...

thenerdstash.com

Variety

Lupita Nyong’o Tests Positive for COVID-19, Drops Out of ‘The 355’ Virtual Press Day

Oscar winner Lupita Nyong’o is the latest celebrity to test positive for COVID-19, a diagnosis which forced the star to cancel virtual interviews for her new movie “The 355.” Nyong’o shared news of her test results on social media, tweeting, “I too have tested positive for COVID-19. I’m fully vaccinated and taking care in isolation, so I trust I will be well. Please do all you can to keep yourself and others protected from serious illness.” The actor added the hashtag “#StayMaskedAndVaxxed” at the end of her message. Prior to testing positive, Nyong’o intended to join her co-stars Jessica Chastain, Penelope Cruz,...
The Hollywood Reporter

Stephen Colbert Says ‘The Late Show’ Will Remain in Ed Sullivan Theater as Late Night Grapples With COVID-19

Stephen Colbert addressed the impact the recent surge in COVID-19 cases is having on late night television and declared that whatever happens on The Late Show, filming for the CBS variety talk series will remain in the Ed Sullivan Theater. Just one day after Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon revealed his breakthrough COVID-19 diagnosis during the show’s holiday break and hours after Late Night host Seth Meyers announced that he was canceling the rest of this week’s shows following a positive test, Colbert addressed the various responses across the late night landscape to filming safely amid a national high in positive...
Boston Globe

Coronavirus hits late-night shows as James Corden, Seth Meyers test positive and Jimmy Fallon urges vaccinations

It feels a bit like deja vu at the late-night shows. The same week Seth Meyers announced he tested positive for the coronavirus, Jimmy Fallon designated a segment of "The Tonight Show" to discussing his own experience with covid-19. Fallon tested positive during his holiday break last month when he swung by the NBC headquarters in New York to film a bit for "Saturday Night Live." He said on Monday's show that he was briefly quarantined in an office before being sent home to isolate.
The Hollywood Reporter

Hollywood Stylists Face Deja Vu With Red-Carpet Appearances Canceled Amid Omicron Wave

For the third year in a row, Hollywood finds itself rolling up the red carpet — at least temporarily — in the face of COVID-19, this time with the latest, omicron variant. Tinseltown’s top fashion stylists face a slew of canceled premieres and delayed awards shows, including the Grammys, Critics Choice and Governors Awards with no firm dates set yet for their return. Yet despite the proverbial feeling of déjà vu, stylemakers who spoke with The Hollywood Reporter say they are soldiering on and putting on a hopeful, if not downright optimistic, front. “Obviously, the times are insane right now. But I...
Deadline

‘Today’ Co-Anchor Savannah Guthrie Tests Positive For Covid, Works From Home; Hoda Kotb Back In Studio

“We’re trading places,” Today‘s Savannah Guthrie, working from home this morning after testing positive for Covid, told her fellow co-anchor Hoda Kotb this morning. “I’m working from home, you’re back in the studio.” Kotb, who missed work last Thursday and Friday after testing positive, was back at NBC’s Studio 1A this morning after receiving two consecutive negative Covid tests. Both co-anchors had been vaccinated and boosted and say they suffered only minor symptoms. “Little sniffles, not much more than that,” Guthrie said this morning. Later on this morning’s show, Guthrie said she feels “really good,” and expects to be working from home for a couple days before returning to the studio. With the recent surge in Omicron variant cases, a number of television personalities have either worked remotely or missed episodes over the last week, including The View‘s Whoopi Goldberg, Sara Haines and Ana Navarro and NBC’s Late Night host Seth Meyers. All were vaccinated and boosted, and are reportedly experiencing mild cases of Covid while remaining isolated at home. NBC’s Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon has said he tested positive at the beginning of his show’s holiday break and is back at work. Watch Guthrie’s announcement above.
The Hollywood Reporter

Savannah Guthrie Tests Positive for COVID-19

Savannah Guthrie has tested positive for COVID-19. The Today show anchor shared her breakthrough case to Hoda Kotb at the top of NBC’s morning show on Monday. “We’re trading places. I’m working from home. You’re back in the studio. You have a negative test for COVID. I just tested positive for COVID, so here we go,” she told Kotb, who has since returned to the studio after testing positive for COVID-19 last week. Guthrie, whom Today reported is vaccinated and has received a booster shot, shared that she has felt mild symptoms. “Little sniffles, not much more than that,” she said. When later speaking to...
Variety

Savannah Guthrie Tests Positive for Coronavirus in Latest Infection at NBC

Savannah Guthrie, the co-anchor of NBC’s venerable “Today” franchise revealed Monday morning she had tested positive for coronavirus, marking the latest infection of top talent who use NBCUniversal’s New York headquarters as a base for production. Guthrie said during Monday’s “Today” broadcast that she was dealing with “little sniffles, not much more than that” while talking to her co-host Hoda Kotb. Kotb was out from the studio last week after she tested positive for coronavirus. She said Monday that she had subsequently tested negative and was back at Studio 1A, the show’s longtime studio. The “Today” hosts aren’t the only NBC personnel...
Deadline

‘Monarch’: Fox Pushes “Priority” Drama To Fall Due To Covid-19

Monarch, the country music family dynasty series starring Susan Sarandon, Trace Adkins, Anna Friel and Beth Ditto, has become the latest victim of Covid-19. Fox has pushed back the launch of the series from January to fall as a result of the rising spread of the virus. The series was set to premiere on Sunday January 30. The network called the series, which is its first fully-owned drama, a “top priority” but was forced in to the move as a result of the impact of the pandemic on production. Fox is hoping that by shifting the show to fall of its 2022/23 season, it will benefit...
Deadline

Seth Meyers Returns To ‘Late Night’ After Covid Break, Will Host Remotely – Watch

Last week was the week the late-night hosts contracted Covid with Late Night’s Seth Meyers and The Late Late Show’s James Corden both being hit by the virus. Meyers will return to host his NBC show this evening, although the former SNL star will record remotely after receiving his positive test last week. Tonight’s show will feature Senator Bernie Sanders and Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn as well as a new A Closer Look segment. Meyers is no stranger to recording his show remotely, having spent much of the pandemic filming from his attic as well as his in-law’s house. Elsewhere, in late-night, Jimmy Kimmel...
ComicBook

Saturday Night Live: Tina Fey Reportedly Replacing Weekend Update's Colin Jost Due to COVID Outbreak

It looks like Tina Fey is returning to 30 Rock. Saturday, the official Twitter account announced a change in plans for the December 18th episode. At the time, the show announced no live audience would be allowed at the table as a precautionary measure due to rising numbers of the COVID-19 Omicron variant. Now, new reports suggest there's been a COVID outbreak amongst the cast and crew to the live sketch comedy.
The Hollywood Reporter

John Stamos, Norman Lear and Gilbert Gottfried Mourn Bob Saget: “I Am Gutted”

A number of Hollywood stars took to social media on Sunday to remember Bob Saget after the Full House star and comedian was found dead earlier that day. Saget was 65. Saget was found unresponsive in a hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes and pronounced dead on the scene, the Orlando Sheriff’s Department confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter on Sunday night. Authorities have no information on the cause of death. Detectives have found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case, and the Orange County Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death. “We are devastated to...
HipHopDX.com

Kid Capri Reveals COVID-19 Battle: 'I'm Sick As Hell'

Kid Capri has revealed he’s battling COVID-19. Taking to Instagram on Thursday (January 6), the legendary Bronx DJ shared a post from bed with the caption, “I’m sick as hell. Stay home if it’s not important.” In the video, he describes his symptoms and continues to urge people to stay inside.
shefinds

John Mulaney’s Ex Has More To Say After Olivia Munn Shared The First Photos Of Their Baby Together

2021 was an undeniably difficult year for John Mulaney’s ex, Anna Marie Tendler, and just weeks after he and Olivia Munn shared the first photos of their newborn son, Malcom, on social media, Tendler opened up about leaving the year behind. Taking to Instagram to share her own life updates, the 36-year-old artist revealed that despite the happenings of the past year, she’s ready to move through grief and greet 2022 with open arms.
EW.com

Happy pregnancy, Julia Roberts!

Julia Roberts and husband Danny Moder are expecting their third child, the Oscar winner’s publicist tells People magazine, and I got inspired to write a celebratory haiku. Won’t you cook one up, too?Midnight at Julia’sShe whispers “Mary Reilly“New baby goes zzzzzzzzaddCredit(“Julia Roberts: Dennis Van Tine/LFI”)
enstarz.com

Tom Hanks Divorcing Rita Wilson? Hollywood Couple's Marriage Reportedly In Trouble Because Of Son Chet

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are reportedly on the verge of splitting due to their son Chet's worsening behavior. Far from what the Hollywood ex-couples went through, Hanks and Wilson reportedly began hitting rock bottom because of their son, Chet. Despite their over three decades of marriage, the couple never had any marital issues except for the things Chet does that jeopardize their relationship.
