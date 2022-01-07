ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
4 Top 100 Cryptocurrencies soar as the rest of the market loses

investing.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvesting.com - The cryptocurrency market continues to fall on Friday, with total capitalization now down below $2 trillion, currently at $170 billion as Bitcoin falls below $42,000, the lowest in...

za.investing.com

u.today

Bitcoin Soars Above $44,000 as Market Sentiment Recovers

BUSINESS
Markets Insider

Top strategist David Rosenberg warns of a massive market bubble that could pop this year — and makes a contrarian call to buy Treasury bonds

David Rosenberg warned of sprawling asset bubbles and predicted a painful correction. The Rosenberg Research boss suggested tighter monetary and fiscal policies could fuel deflation. Rosenberg said US households have overinvested in stocks, and suggested buying Treasury bonds. Sign up here for our daily newsletter, 10 Things Before the Opening...
STOCKS
investing.com

OpenSea trading volume set for record month despite crypto market retreat

The world’s leading NFT marketplace OpenSea is poised to break its own record for monthly sales on Ethereum as daily volumes are surging. OpenSea’s $2.1 billion in trading volume of nonfungible tokens (NFT) through Jan. 10 is more than half the total trading volume for the entirety of August 2021, the highest month on record. Volume reached nearly $3.5 billion in that month, according to Dune Analytics.
MARKETS
investing.com

Japan stocks lower at close of trade; Nikkei 225 down 0.90%

Investing.com – Japan stocks were lower after the close on Tuesday, as losses in the Transportation Equipment, Electrical/Machinery and Trading sectors led shares lower. At the close in Tokyo, the Nikkei 225 lost 0.90%. The best performers of the session on the Nikkei 225 were Sompo Holdings Inc (T:8630),...
STOCKS
ambcrypto.com

Bitcoin: Fearful market sentiment or not, here’s the real big picture

The market is in a state of bloodshed and many new investors might be panicking as they decide whether to hold on tight or cut their losses and bail. However, Messari founder Ryan Selkis took to Twitter to give his outlook on the bigger picture, based on his Crypto Theses for 2022.
CURRENCIES
investing.com

The NASDAQ 100 E-Mini Is Now Approaching A Key Level Under A Bearish Cloud

The storm clouds are gathering over the NQ E-mini on the daily chart which is now adopting a distinctly bearish tone as markets return to full participation following the extended holiday period. While in general terms, the index has been moving sideways in a relatively wide range throughout December, last week’s price action and the open Monday morning were hinting at a possible deeper move.
STOCKS
investing.com

Crypto Flipsider News – Bill Miller Holds 50% of His Wealth in Bitcoin, BTC’s Worst Start, Cash App Adds Lightning Network, Bahrain Completes CBDC Test, 20,000 ETH Burnt in 24 Hours, OpenSea Sale Surge, USDC Overtakes Solana

Bill Miller holds 50% of his wealth in Bitcoin, 2022 is BTC’s worst start to date. Cash App integrates Lightning Network, Bahrain completes CBDC pilot test with JP Morgan. Over 20,000 Ether burnt in 24 hours as NFT sales on OpenSea spike. USD coin overtakes Solana, Near Protocol is...
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

Experts believe crypto bear market is here as social trends predict bearish sentiment

Social trends data from Santiment confirms that cryptocurrency may be in an official bear market. Mid-May 2021 was the last time when bearish sentiment was prevalent among investors, implying capitulation. Analysts note that cryptocurrency bear markets are becoming shorter in duration, just as bull markets. Analysts believe that the cryptocurrency...
MARKETS
investing.com

Cryptocurrencies Suffer Another Hit Amid Market Uncertainty

Bitcoin came close to $40,000 Saturday, while Ethereum slid to just above $3,000. Many other lower cap assets have suffered more brutal blows over the weekend. Bearish sentiment prevails in the cryptocurrency space. Crypto Market Hit By Another Downturn. The cryptocurrency market is in a volatile mode. Bitcoin took another...
STOCKS
NBC Connecticut

Top Cryptocurrencies Are Sliding. Is It Time to Try the Asset Class?

The price dips offer a chance for people to review their financial plan and buy into the volatile asset class if it makes sense for them, said Tyrone Ross, CEO of Onramp Invest. Bitcoin bulls argue the asset has room to run this year — perhaps as high as $100,000...
STOCKS
investing.com

Tesla: Bullish Trend

On a weekly timeframe, Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is in a bullish trend. From the weekly chart we see that Tesla Stock is in a bullish trend, currently we are in wave 5 of the third major wave. As we can see from the chart, wave 3 is extended and wave 4...
STOCKS
investing.com

Tilray Teetering On The Edge Says GLJ Research

Investing.com — GLJ research told investors on Monday that following Tilray Inc 's (NASDAQ:TLRY) second-quarter results, they would be "aggressively adding to short positions," raising questions about the company's numbers. Tilray shares are currently up 12% following the earnings report. The cannabis-lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company announced earnings...
STOCKS
investing.com

Global Cryptocurrency Market Report 2021-2025 & 2030: Transparency in Financial Payments are Expected to Propel the Growth of the Market

The global cryptocurrency market is expected to grow from $1.44 billion in 2020 to $1.63 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.9%. The market is expected to reach $2.73 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 13.8%.Major players in the cryptocurrency market are Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Inc., BitFury Group Limited, BTL Group Ltd., Coincheck Inc., Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC), Ledger SAS, Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) Corporation, Ripple, Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX)., Xapo, BitGo, Binance, Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) Global Inc., CoinDesk, and Bitmain Technologies Ltd.The cryptocurrency market consists of sales of digital or virtual currencies by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that operate independently of a central bank and employ encryption techniques to regulate the formation of their units and verify the transfer of payments.
COMMODITIES & FUTURE

