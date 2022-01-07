Titan Opens Strong Amid Impressive Growth in Q3; Gains Over 3% in Morning Trade

BROS is a chain of drive-thru coffee shops located on the West coast. We recommend that investors with long time horizons initiate positions in Dutch Bros’ (BROS) stock on pullbacks. The company, a growing chain of drive-thru coffee shops, because it became a public organization fairly recently, in September last year, is considered a new kid on the block. However, BROS is far from a new firm. It is an established company, founded ~30 years ago, that successfully navigated through the economic uncertainties that unfolded following September 11, 2001, and the financial crisis of 2007-2008. Moreover, BROS restaurant footprint spans 11 states with ~500 stores, each of which on an average generated $1.7 million in unit volumes during FY2020.

RETAIL ・ 2 DAYS AGO