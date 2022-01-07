ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Titan Opens Strong Amid Impressive Growth in Q3; Gains Over 3% in Morning Trade

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvesting.com -- Shares of Indian luxury products company Titan (NS: TITN ) surged 3.2% to Rs 2,678.55 apiece at 9:35 am on Friday, after opening 2.6% higher in the session, on posting strong business results for the quarter-ending Dec 2021. Titan...

Graco Stock Sees Impressive Pre-Earnings Gains

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) is an American manufacturer of fluid-handling systems and products. GGG supplies technology and expertise for the management of fluids and coatings in both industrial and commercial applications. Graco designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials. At this time, Wall Street analysts expect that GGG will deliver earnings of $0.63 per share in the company's upcoming earnings report due out on Jan. 31. At last check, GGG was trading up 0.9% at $76.97.
FTSE 100 gains as miners, strong earnings support

(Reuters) -London's FTSE 100 ended higher on Wednesday, led by mining and oil giants following a global rally in risk assets, while a slew of positive earnings updates including a forecast lift from supermarket group Sainsbury's also aided the mood. The blue-chip index gained 0.8%, with heavyweight metal miners BHP...
Wipro Clocks 30% Revenue Growth In Q3, Declares Interim Dividend

Wipro Ltd (NYSE: WIT) reported third-quarter FY22 gross revenue of $2.7 billion, an increase of 3.3% Q/Q and 29.6% Y/Y, beating the consensus of $2.68 billion. IT Services revenue reached $2.6 billion, +2.3% sequentially and 27.5% Y/Y. Non-GAAP constant currency IT Services segment revenue grew 28.5% Y/Y. IT Services Operating...
Accolade Shares Trade Higher After 117% Jump In Q3 Sales

Accolade Inc (NASDAQ: ACCD) reported Q3 FY22 sales of $83.5 million, up 117% Y/Y, beating the consensus of $75.89 million. The adjusted EBITDA loss widened to $(11.9) million, and the adjusted gross margin improved from 41.8% to 47%. "In January 2021, we were serving about 100 customers and 2 million...
Dutch Bros: Well Positioned For Strong Growth Over Numerous Years

BROS is a chain of drive-thru coffee shops located on the West coast. We recommend that investors with long time horizons initiate positions in Dutch Bros’ (BROS) stock on pullbacks. The company, a growing chain of drive-thru coffee shops, because it became a public organization fairly recently, in September last year, is considered a new kid on the block. However, BROS is far from a new firm. It is an established company, founded ~30 years ago, that successfully navigated through the economic uncertainties that unfolded following September 11, 2001, and the financial crisis of 2007-2008. Moreover, BROS restaurant footprint spans 11 states with ~500 stores, each of which on an average generated $1.7 million in unit volumes during FY2020.
Tilray Teetering On The Edge Says GLJ Research

Investing.com — GLJ research told investors on Monday that following Tilray Inc 's (NASDAQ:TLRY) second-quarter results, they would be "aggressively adding to short positions," raising questions about the company's numbers. Tilray shares are currently up 12% following the earnings report. The cannabis-lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company announced earnings...
Top-Ranked AmerisourceBergen Stock's Composite Rating Jumps To 96; In Buy Range Amid Continued Strong Sales, Profit Growth

AmerisourceBergen (ABC) saw its IBD SmartSelect Composite Rating jump to an excellent 96 Thursday, up from 93 the day before. The top-ranked drug distributor continues to put up strong profit and sales numbers as the huge, aging baby boomer cohort requires more medical attention, and Americans in general focus more on improving their health.
HCL, Wipro, and Tech Mahindra to see strong revenue growth in Q3

Software exporters are set for a weak earnings season with some of them finding their EPS growth falling to the tune of 15%, despite strong revenue growth of 2.6% to 6% in the seasonally weak quarter ending December, according to a report. The December 2021 quarter earnings season will begin later this week or early next week with industry leaders TCS and Infosys announcing their numbers.
4 Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Amid Strong Industry Growth

The semiconductor industry has been consistently growing in spite of the coronavirus pandemic-induced macroeconomic crisis, thanks to the increasing adoption of consumer electronics, automotive, industrial tools & equipment, and networking & communication products. The broader iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (SOXX), which measures the performance of the semiconductor industry of the...
U.S. stock market trades at the flat line but aims for gains Friday morning, in final trading session of 2021

U.S. stock indexes on Friday were little changed but edging slightly higher, in the final trading day of 2021, with risk appetite waning on New Year's Eve. With most European markets closed or shutting down early on Friday, trading is expected to be thin in U.S. markets too as investors close out a good year for global equities with economies recovering from the global pandemic. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was trading 0.1% higher at 36,423, the S&P 500 index advanced 0.1% to 4,784, while the Nasdaq Composite Index was trading 0.2% higher at 15,774.
Can Vacasa's Impressive Growth Continue?

Vacasa's (NASDAQ:VCSA) path to become the largest vacation rental manager in the U.S. has been an impressive growth story, but the company still manages fewer than 1% of all vacation homes. In this Fool Live video clip, recorded on Dec. 7, Vacasa CEO Matt Roberts explains to Fool.com contributor Matt Frankel how he plans to maintain the company's rapid pace of growth for years to come.
