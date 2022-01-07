ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

State Commissioners Hear from Businesses and Education Leaders on Importance of Education and Collaboration for Economic Development

 5 days ago

ST. PAUL, MN – Yesterday, leaders of the Minnesota Departments of Employment and Economic Development (DEED), Education (MDE), and the Office of Higher Education (OHE) hosted a roundtable focused on the Build What Matters campaign and how education ties directly to economic and community development. Minnesota has a strong history of...

