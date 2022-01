Holmes, who was once seen as one of the most promising leaders in Silicon Valley, could spend up to 20 years in prison for defrauding investors of the blood-testing company. Elizabeth Holmes has been convicted of committing fraud while running a high-profile Silicon Valley startup that promised to transform blood testing. In a mixed verdict, a California jury found her guilty of four counts of fraud and found her not guilty on four other counts. We're joined now by NPR's Bobby Allyn, who has been covering the trial. He joins us from outside the courthouse there in San Jose. Hey, Bobby.

BUSINESS ・ 8 DAYS AGO