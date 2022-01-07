ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

Big Bold Jewish Climate Fest Returns

By Staff
boulderjewishnews.org
 6 days ago

Second Annual Education & Advocacy Event Focuses on Investing in Sustainable Systems – As Individuals and Communities. NATIONAL—Tu BiShvat has undergone many iterations over the centuries. In the Rabbinic period, it was the date for marking the age of trees to tithe their fruit. During the flowering of Jewish mysticism in...

boulderjewishnews.org

Comments / 0

Related
boulderjewishnews.org

MLK, Jr. and Environmental Justice: Tu B’Shvat from a Sephardic Perspective

I would like to invite you to my upcoming event on Tu B’Shvat and MLK, Jr.: “MLK Jr. and Environmental Justice: Embodying the Tree of Knowledge in the Tree of Life”. What does MLK Jr. have to do with trees? 2022 will be an extraordinary year for many reasons, beginning with Tu B’Shevat and Martin Luther King Jr. Day converging on the same day! Through storytelling from a Sephardic histories’ perspective, Dr. Cara Judea Alhadeff will present contemporary interconnections between MLK Jr. and the Jewish holiday of “the new year for trees.” Alhadeff will share historical events from her Sephardi book on environmental justice: Zazu Dreams: Between the Scarab and the Dung Beetle, A Cautionary Fable for the Anthropocene Era, and discuss how Dr. King’s courage and passion impact our personal lives today in the context of Rabbi Heschel, the sacred in the quotidian, and Torah, “etz chayim,” the Tree of Life.
ADVOCACY
boulderjewishnews.org

Join Beth Ami Congregation and NCJW for “Repro Shabbat”

Beth Ami Colorado Congregation for Humanistic Judaism is joining forces with its parent organization, the Society for Humanistic Judaism, and with the National Council of Jewish Women to hold a (virtual) “Repro Shabbat”. This is an opportunity to celebrate the critical importance of reproductive health access, reproductive rights, and reproductive justice with friends, family, or other community members.
RELIGION
boulderjewishnews.org

Community Tu B’Shevat Seder Thursday

In Jewish tradition, Tu B’Shevat, translated as the 15th of the month of the Hebrew month of Shevat, is set aside to be the birthday of the trees. On December 30, our community experienced devastating loss of life, homes, workplaces, and more. Among those losses were also trees that are vital to our ecosystem and neighborhoods.
BOULDER, CO
boulderjewishnews.org

Beth Ami Congregation to Present a Special Tu B’Shvat Program

On Sunday, January 16, Beth Ami Colorado Congregation for Humanistic Judaism will celebrate Tu B’Shvat, the Jewish holiday popularly known as “The New Year of the Trees”. In contemporary Israel, the day is celebrated as an ecological awareness day, and trees are planted in celebration. The day...
BOULDER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Changing Climate#Jewish Mysticism#Economy#Jews
dallassun.com

Pope reveals what's almost satanic about Covid-19 pandemic

Pope Francis offered a strongly worded rebuke to those who abuse women and children in their own home, saying such people were universally seen as evildoers. Domestic violence is on the rise due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The remarks by the pontiff were among the Catholic Church's most stringent condemnations...
RELIGION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Philanthropy
Place
Vancouver, CA
Richard Scott

Jesus Christ does not look as we think.

In times of crisis or whenever we pray, the same picture of Jesus Christ comes into our mind that we have seen everywhere. But maybe that picture could be wrong. Because recently, archaeologists have found 1500 years old painting of Jesus Christ, which is very different from our thinking.
BBC

Israel rejects 'alarm call' by Christian leaders in Jerusalem

Israel has rejected allegations from Church leaders that unnamed "fringe radical groups" are trying to drive Christians out of the Holy Land. The patriarchs and heads of churches in Jerusalem said authorities had failed to curb assaults against Christians and desecration of their sites. The Archbishop of Canterbury said the...
RELIGION
SFGate

Rome church condemns swastika-draped casket at funeral

ROME (AP) — The Catholic Church in Rome on Tuesday strongly condemned as “offensive and unacceptable” a funeral procession outside a local church in which the casket was draped in a Nazi flag and mourners gave the fascist salute. Photos and video of the scene outside St....
RELIGION
boulderjewishnews.org

January JTree Update

Boulder JTree in January: Check out the many ways our Boulder Jewish community can take action around climate change. Jan 10: Big Bold Jewish Climate Fest focused on investing in solutions and practical ways to take action for our climate. Jan 13: I hope to see you Jan 13th at...
BOULDER, CO
sfbayview.com

I am honored to call Archbishop Tutu a friend

Last week I urged everyone to find the joy in this festive season, rooted in our collective work for justice as we prepare to close one year out with hopes for a better one in the future. Today, my joy is diminished as we bid farewell to a true voice for justice for all, one whose circumstance and character catapulted him to extraordinary prominence.
CHINA
Daily Montanan

What the debate about grizzly bears teaches us about politics

This week, while watching an online panel about grizzly bears, I noticed something that encapsulates a larger issue in this country. Grizzly bears aren’t COVID vaccines or abortion, but in the Northern Rocky Mountains, they are a culture war issue. I’m a sociologist, and I study wildlife conflicts as a way to understand political conflicts in this country. […] The post What the debate about grizzly bears teaches us about politics appeared first on Daily Montanan.
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy