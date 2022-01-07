Prep wrestling: Bulldogs open 2022 winning three in Ames

AMES —

Daltin Doud (132) and Braylon Griffiths (138) got the quadrangular off to a successful start for the Bulldogs, scoring falls in the opening two matches against Roosevelt. Zachariah Shoemaker earned an 8-2 win over Hunter Norris at 152 pounds, giving the Bulldogs a 15-6 lead, while Trevor Summers continued his successful senior season pinning Isaiah Russian in just 50 seconds at 170 pounds to keep the Bulldogs in front 21-12.

Roosevelt rallied to tie the dual at 27-27 heading into the final four matches. Ashton Grace and Jasmine Luedtke scored first-period falls at 106 and 113 pounds, respectively, to Ottumwa's third CIML Metro conference dual win.

Koby Chanthalavanh scored a 16-4 major decision for Ottumwa over John Mwilewa at 145 pounds, giving the Bulldogs a 10-0 lead over Ames. Shoemaker scored his second win, pinning Jason Roberts in 95 seconds, while Daniel Robert scored a takedown late in a 182-pound match against the Little Cyclones to secure an 8-5 decision against Briar Fitz giving OHS a 25-6 lead.

Ottumwa again needed a late win to pull out a dual win on Thursday. Leading 37-32 heading into the 132-pound finale, Doud came out aggressive needing simply to avoid suffering a fall against Dylan Crawford scoring two takedowns on the way to a dual-clinching fall with 15 seconds left in the opening period for the Bulldogs.

Chanthalavanh earned a thrilling win to open Ottumwa's dual with Mason City, scoring a takedown in overtime to edge Hale Rhodes after Rhodes erased an 8-2 deficit in the final period, taking a 11-10 lead late in regulation. Summers scored a second pin against Ben Lorence, clinching the win in 38 seconds as Ottumwa built a 33-6 lead against the Mohawks.

Ashton and Corbin Grace clinched the third win of the night and 12th win in 13 duals for the Bulldog wrestlers. The younger of the Grace brothers won 10-3 over Kale DiMarco at 106 pounds while the senior Grace closed out the night for the Bulldogs winning an 11-2 major decision over Paul Fabian at 120 pounds.

Ottumwa (12-1) returns home for the first competition of 2022 hosting their own invitational tournament this weekend at Evans Middle School Gymnasium. Albia, Davis County, Fairfield, Sigourney-Keota, Burlington, Des Moines East, Iowa City Liberty, Keokuk, Kirksville (MO), Des Moines Lincoln, Mediapolis, Newton and Tipton will compete with the Bulldogs on Saturday starting at 9 a.m.