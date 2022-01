Darren Lehmann has resigned as Northern Superchargers head coach after just one season with The Hundred franchise.Under the former Australia batter and coach, the Superchargers missed out on the knockout stages in the inaugural edition of the 100-ball competition last summer, finishing fifth out of eight teams.The 51-year-old cited uncertainty around potential travel restrictions and isolation because of the Covid-19 pandemic as a factor in his decision not to sign up for another campaign with the Headingley-based franchise.Lehmann said: “It’s with a heavy heart that I have taken the decision to step down as men’s head coach at the Superchargers....

SPORTS ・ 7 HOURS AGO