No. 23 Wisconsin defeats Iowa 87-78

Times-Republican
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADISON, Wis. — Johnny Davis had 26 points and nine rebounds and No. 23 Wisconsin defeated Iowa 87-78 on Thursday night in a game that featured two of the nation’s top three scorers. Wisconsin (12-2, 3-1 Big Ten) withstood a 27-point performance from Iowa’s Keegan Murray to...

www.timesrepublican.com

iowapublicradio.org

Western Iowa casinos predicted to lose significant revenue from Nebraska competition

Nebraska’s plans to construct casinos along Iowa’s western border could lead to a significant loss in revenue for Iowa’s gaming industry. A recent socioeconomic analysis by the Spectrum Gaming Group predicts major losses in revenue for the state by 2025. The study anticipates casinos in Council Bluffs and Sioux City will face stiff competition from incoming casinos being constructed across the border in Omaha and South Sioux City.
Eagle 102.3

How Much You Need to Earn to be “Middle Class” in Iowa, Wisconsin, and Illinois

Middle class is an idea we seem to be pretty comfortable with, until we try to define it. More than half of us are part of it, but what does being “middle class” really mean? We hear it described as shrinking, but who or what is “middle class” anyway? To me, the term has always described working people who earn enough to be secure. Wage earners who earn enough to purchase homes, vehicles, and some extras while keeping their bills paid. Investopedia defines the term like this; “The middle class is a description given to individuals and households who typically fall between the working class and the upper class within a socio-economic hierarchy. In Western cultures, persons in the middle class tend to have a higher proportion of college degrees than those in the working class, have more income available for consumption, and may own property. Those in the middle class often are employed as professionals, managers, and civil servants.”
Daily Nebraskan

Nebraska women’s basketball falls to No. 22 Iowa in high-scoring shootout

Over 8,000 people were present at Pinnacle Bank Arena as the Nebraska women’s basketball team faced another high caliber opponent. However, from the start, the Huskers were fighting from behind and, despite coming back multiple times, couldn’t pull out the win. At the end of the day, the No. 22 Iowa Hawkeyes were the victors with a 95-86 win.
San Angelo LIVE!

The Crimson Tide Take on the Bulldogs for the CFP National Championship

INDIANAPOLIS, IN- The #1 Alabama Crimson Tide take on the #3 Georgia Bulldogs in a game dubbed “The Rematch” tonight at 7:00 p.m. at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. Back on December 4, 2021, the Bulldogs lost to Alabama 41-24 in the SEC Championship game in Atlanta. Georgia had been ranked #1 leading up to the final rankings. It has happened 5 times in college football history where two teams met in the regular season and then had national championship implications. So far, every game has favored the loser of the 1st matchup. This is also the 1st rematch for a national title…
Times-Republican

Clark’s 31 helps Iowa hold off Huskers

LINCOLN, Neb. — Caitlin Clark scored 31 points, McKenna Warnock 23 and Monika Czinano had eight of her 20 in the pivotal fourth quarter as No. 22 Iowa beat Nebraska 95-86 on Sunday. Clark had 12 assists and grabbed eight rebounds in posting her sixth double-double this season, Warnock...
Times-Republican

Iowa’s Clark anointed B1G Player of the Week

IOWA CITY — University of Iowa sophomore guard Caitlin Clark was named Big Ten Women’s Basketball Player of the Week, the conference announced Monday. Clark has tallied 26-career Big Ten weekly honors — 13 freshman, eight player and five honor roll. This is her third Big Ten Player of the Week honor this season.
Supermarket News

Hy-Vee set to expand into new states

Hy-Vee has confirmed plans to open stores in at least three new states. Just before the New Year’s holiday, Hy-Vee had sent out a press invitation in connection with “news about us coming to several new states.” Though not providing details about the expansion, the invitation listed events this week at hotels in Indianapolis; Louisville, Ky.; and Nashville, Tenn., with the opportunity to speak with the retailer’s leadership team, including Chairman and CEO Randy Edeker.
Times-Republican

Iowa State’s Ryan named Big 12 Player of the Week

AMES — Emily Ryan’s outstanding work leading No. 9 Iowa State to a 2-0 week was recognized as the Cyclones’ point guard was named the Big 12 Women’s Basketball Player of the Week, the conference announced Monday. This marks the first time Ryan has been named...
