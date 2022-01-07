ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Latham Group prices 12M-share offering at $19.50

By Mamta Mayani
Seekingalpha.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLatham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) has priced its public offering of 12M shares of common stock at...

seekingalpha.com

Seekingalpha.com

Snowflake upgraded at Barclays, as recent sell-of provides 'attractive entry point'

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) shares have fallen nearly 15% over the past month, a decline that has prompted Barclays Capital to upgrade the stock to overweight, as the recent sell-off gives investors an "attractive entry point." Analyst Raimo Lenschow raised his rating on the data management stock, but lowered the price target...
Seekingalpha.com

Hot Stocks: BIIB falls on Medicare Alzheimer's proposal; SRLP takeover bid; RC offering; PRCT guidance

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) stepped into the spotlight during Wednesday's pre-market trading, as shares dropped on a government decision regarding its high-profile Alzheimer's drug. In other news, Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) slipped following a stock offering. Turning to some of the pre-market gainers, Top Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) rose following the receipt of a...
Seekingalpha.com

Wolfspeed upgraded at Wells Fargo, sees 20% upside to current levels

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) is being upgraded at Wells Fargo, as the investment firm noted the recent pullback in shares provides an attractive entry point. Analyst Gary Mobley upgraded shares to overweight, but kept his $130 price target, noting that Wolfspeed (WOLF) is one of the purest ways in the chip space to play the transition to pure electric power trains for vehicles.
Seekingalpha.com

ProShares prepares to launch a supply chain logistics ETF

ProShares plans to launch the ProShares Supply Chain Logistics ETF, which aims to offer market participants exposure to stocks involved in the supply chain logistics space that helps move raw materials, intermediate goods, and finished products around the world. Per the prospectus, supply chain logistics are comprised of doings such...
Seekingalpha.com

PayPal, Fiserv shares slip following downgrade to Hold at Jefferies on limited upside

Shares of fintech platforms PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) -1.8% and Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) -1.5% drift lower in pre-market trading after Jefferies analyst Trevor Williams downgrades the stocks to Hold from Buy. With regards to PayPal (PYPL), while the stock price is already off nearly 40% from its July 2021 record peak, Williams thinks...
Seekingalpha.com

T. Rowe Price's December AUM posts 3.7% M/M growth

T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ:TROW) reports prelim AUM of $1.69T as of Dec.31, 2021 compared to $1.63T as of Nov.30, 2021; November marked a 2.4% drop in AUM. The change in AUM from November 2021 also reflects the redemption of ~$2.5B of the firm's U.S. mutual fund investments to fund the cash portion of the Oak Hill Advisors (OHA) acquisition.
Seekingalpha.com

Fathom Digital Manufacturing surges on heavy volume

Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH) surged on Wednesday on heavy volume after the company presented at an investment conference earlier this week. At last check, Fathom Digital Manufacturing (FATH) shares were trading at $6.65, up 25.8%, as more than 8.2 million shares were trade. The average daily volume is just over 430,000 shares.
Seekingalpha.com

Nasdaq-based ETFs look to hold support as the index ended above its 200-day MA

Nasdaq-based exchange traded funds look to hold support as the Nasdaq (COMP.IND) rallied 1.4% on Tuesday back above its 200-day moving average after dipping below the technical figure for the first time since April of 2020. See chart below:. Nasdaq futures are +0.2% and pointing upwards on Wednesday, which is...
Seekingalpha.com

Hot Stocks: DISH merger talks; DASH upgrade; APOG rises; HYZN gets subpoena; WIT disappoints

A potential merger deal in the satellite TV space garnered a lot of headlines during Wednesday's midday trading. DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) received buying interest on reports of reinvigorated talks with rival DirecTV. Switching topics, DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) represented another big-name stock drawing attention, with the stock edging higher on a bullish...
Seekingalpha.com

Robinhood remains primarily remote to enable flexible workplace

While COVID-19 infections continue spreading, Robinhood (NASDAQ:HOOD) says it will be staying primarily remote to offer employees a more flexible and accessible workplace, the company writes in a blog post. For a large segment of its employees, there will be no regular in-office requirement, and teams will come together in...
Seekingalpha.com

Dividend Income Summary: Lanny's December 2021 Summary

Investing in dividend stocks allows you to earn dividend income. This is what dividend investing is all about. Investing in dividend stocks allows you to earn dividend income, the best passive income stream. Bias, you better believe it. Time to dive into Lanny's December 2021 dividend income results. Were records...
Seekingalpha.com

Apple gains market share, as Macs grow twice the rate of PCs in Q4

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) continues to make headwinds in the computer market, as Macs grew twice the rate of the PC market in the fourth-quarter, according to a new research report. According to Canalys, Apple shipped an estimated 7.8 million Macs in the fourth-quarter, up 9% over the prior quarter. It had 8.5% of the total PC market, up from 7.9% in the fourth-quarter of 2020.
Benzinga

51job Buyer Slashes Offer Price By 28%

51job Inc (NASDAQ: JOBS) has received a proposal from Garnet Faith Limited to reduce the merger consideration from $79.05/share to $57.25/share. In June 2021, 51job inked a definitive Agreement and Plan of Merger with Garnet Faith in a transaction implying an equity value of the company of ~$5.7 billion. The...
MarketWatch

Car-sharing company Turo files for IPO

Peer-to-peer car-sharing company Turo has filed for an initial public offering, according to a filing late Monday. Turo, based in San Francisco, filed to sell up to $100 million worth of shares, although that figure is often a placeholder used to calculate fees. The company plans to list its stock on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol TURO, and underwriters include JPMorgan and Morgan Stanley. "Our mission is to put the world's 1.5 billion cars to better use," Turo said in its prospectus, adding that its business is "resilient" as it "dynamically adjusts" to the needs of car owners and car renters. For the nine months ended on Sept. 30, Turo had sales of $330.5 million, up 207% from sales of $107.8 million for the same period in 2020, the company said. Net loss rose to $129.3 million, from $51.7 million for the same period in 2020. After a record-shattering 2021, the IPO market is expected to welcome companies such as grocery-delivery service Instacart, data-analytics company Databricks, and
