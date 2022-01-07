ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Shell to continue $7 billion buyback programme ‘at pace’

By Syndicated Content
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (Reuters) – Royal Dutch Shell said on Friday its $7...

94.3 Jack FM

BHP to invest $50 million to advance Tanzania nickel project

(Reuters) – BHP Group Ltd would make an investment of $40 million to develop a nickel project in Tanzania, Kabanga Nickel said on Monday, and $10 million for a cleaner production technology, as the global miner seeks to reduce its carbon footprint. BHP will invest $40 million in privately-owned...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
94.3 Jack FM

Moderna raises 2022 vaccine sales forecast to $18.5 billion

(Reuters) – Moderna Inc said on Monday it expected to record sales of about $18.5 billion in 2022 from contracts for its COVID-19 vaccines, about $3.5 billion for potential additional purchases including booster candidates updated for variants. The company had forecast in November that its sales could be in...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
94.3 Jack FM

Tereos seeks new 300 million euros bond to repay some debt

PARIS (Reuters) – French sugar and ethanol group Tereos said on Monday its subsidiary Tereos Finance Groupe I intended to launch, subject to market conditions, 300 million euros ($340.17 million) in senior unsecured notes, which it will use to repay existing debt. The bond would be due in 2027,...
INDUSTRY
94.3 Jack FM

Oil drops for 2nd session on concerns over rising COVID-19 cases

SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Oil lost more ground on Monday as rapidly climbing cases of the Omicron COVID-19 variant hit economic activity, although losses were curbed by supply disruptions in Kazakhstan and Libya. Brent crude slid 38 cents, or 0.46%, to $81.37 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI)...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Economy
Economy
Industry
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
theedgemarkets.com

Shell pursues US$7b buyback 'at pace' despite LNG troubles

LONDON (Jan 7): Royal Dutch Shell said it will pursue its US$7 billion share buyback programme after selling its US shale business "at pace" as its liquefied natural gas (LNG) production was hit once again by unplanned outages. Fuel sales were also hit by a slowdown in global economic activity...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
94.3 Jack FM

Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank fall after Cerberus share sale

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – Shares in Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank opened lower on Tuesday after the U.S. investor Cerberus sold holdings in the two lenders. Deutsche Bank opened 1.8% lower, while Commerzbank dropped 2.9%. (Reporting by Tom Sims, Editing by Miranda Murray)
MARKETS
MarketWatch

API data reportedly show a nearly 11 million-barrel weekly rise in U.S. gasoline supplies

The American Petroleum Institute late Tuesday reported a decline in weekly U.S. crude supplies, but inventories of gasoline climbed sharply, according to sources. The API reportedly said domestic crude supplies fell by 1.1 million barrels for the week ended Jan. 7, while gasoline stockpiles saw a weekly increase of 10.9 million barrels and distillate supplies rose by about 3 million barrels. Inventory data from the Energy Information Administration will be released Wednesday. On average, the EIA is expected to show crude inventories down by 1.6 million barrels, according to a survey of analysts conducted by S&P Global Platts. The survey also calls for weekly supply increases of 3 million barrels for gasoline and 2 million barrels for distillates. Oil prices held onto the day's gains in the electronic trading session, after the API data. February West Texas Intermediate crude was at $81.28 a barrel in electronic trading, after settling Tuesday at $81.22 on the New York Mercantile Exchange. February gasoline traded at $2.349 a gallon, down slightly from the $2.357 settlement.
TRAFFIC
The Independent

FTSE outperforms global peers as banks put brakes on fall

The FTSE 100 dropped heavily, but avoided the worse drops of some of its international peers, helped by some of the UK’s biggest banks and supermarket groups.The index closed down 0.5% after losing 40.03 points and closing on 7,445.25.It had been trading down only around 0.2% earlier in the day, but took a further tumble in the afternoon after markets opened in the US.“It’s been a broadly weaker session for European shares today, as we start a new week with higher yields and inflation worries continuing to temper appetite for risk,” said Michael Hewson, an analyst at CMC Markets.“The prospect...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Oil prices settle higher as U.S. crude supplies drop to lowest since 2018

Oil prices climbed Wednesday to their highest settlement in about two months after the Energy Information Administration reported a weekly decline of 4.6 million barrels in U.S. crude inventories to 413.3 million barrels - the lowest since 2018. A larger-than-expected draw in U.S. crude-oil supplies coupled with a large draw at the Cushing, Okla., delivery hub, even as petroleum product stocks saw much larger builds than expected, said Tariq Zahir, managing member at Tyche Capital Advisors. "Crude has taken this as bullish, and we tend to agree, in the short term," he said. February West Texas Intermediate crude rose $1.42, or nearly 1.8%, to settle at $82.64 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, the highest front-month contract finish since Nov. 9, FactSet data show.
TRAFFIC

