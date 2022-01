It has succeeded in moving towards the 116.35 resistance, the highest in five years, and from the middle of the week’s trading until its end. The price of the dollar-yen pair is exposed to profit-taking operations and can occur at any time. As a result, it moved towards the level of 115.53 and closed the first week of 2022 trading around it. The US dollar gave up some of its gains after the US job numbers were announced at the end of 2021. The numbers were mixed but did not affect expectations of the imminent date of raising US interest rates.

