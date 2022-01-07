ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Indigenous Communities in Mexico Replace Corn Crops with Cannabis

By Foreign Desk Staff
foreigndesknews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIndigenous communities in Oaxaca, Mexico, are replacing corn crops with cannabis in anticipation of marijuana being legalized in the country. What’s happening: Ten communities in the sierra formed the collective Oaxaca Highlands and are in the process of obtaining growing permits. They plan to...

foreigndesknews.com

Comments / 0

Related
globalvoices.org

2021: A fruitful year for Indigenous communities in Taiwan

Despite the ongoing global hardships this year, 2021 was a uniquely fruitful year for Indigenous peoples in Taiwan. Indigenous community members won Olympic medals, received prestigious musical awards, and explored their history through a major TV drama. Indigenous peoples in present-day Taiwan are descended from the Austronesian peoples and have...
ASIA
TrendHunter.com

Indigenous Cannabis Producers

Seven Leaf—an Indigenous cannabis producer from the Cornwall Island in Akwesasne Mohawk territory—is the first of its kind to be licensed by Health Canada. Inspiring and dedicated to delivering high-quality products, Seven Leaf makes Mohawk tradition accessible in this market category—undoubtedly empowering generations to come. The name. itself, references the seven generations between great grandparents and great-grandchildren.
ECONOMY
cgiar.org

Demand for healthier and higher-priced processed foods in low-income communities: experimental evidence from Mexico City

Diets in Mexico, like many countries, have changed dramatically in recent decades, with increased consumption of processed foods being a major factor. Research suggests that unhealthy diets in low-income communities reflect limited access to healthy foods, combined with high costs and limited knowledge. Weak demand signals from these communities likely disincentivise the food industry from delivering healthier, often costlier, options. This paper explores the potential to market healthy processed foods to these areas. We elicited willingness to pay (WTP) for healthier but relatively more expensive processed foods in low-income communities of Mexico City. We implemented a BDM mechanism to elicit WTP, with half of the participants randomly receiving information regarding nutritional content and health benefits. Results suggested that WTP was considerable among low-income groups but higher among higher-income groups within these communities. While, in general, providing nutrition and health information did not influence WTP, it was effective for those with strong preferences for the processed food category used in the study. WTP was highest among females and younger consumers, those who had a small family and children below 12 years in the household.
MEXICO CITY
ksfr.org

New Mexico Indigenous leaders concerned about proposed transmission line

A proposed $300 million dollar transmission line that would bring more electricity to Los Alamos National Laboratory, one of the nation's top nuclear weapons laboratories has New Mexico Indigenous leaders concerned. The additional electricity provided by the line would power ongoing operations and future missions at the laboratory, which includes...
SANTA FE COUNTY, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mexico#Cannabis#Marijuana#Opium#Crops#Indigenous Communities#Mexican Supreme Court#Senate#Oaxacans
agfax.com

Corn, Soybeans: Vilsack Seeks to Double Cover Crop Acres – DTN

USDA will partner with commodity groups to double the amount of corn and soybean acres that also use cover crops during the next eight years. U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack used a speech to the American Farm Bureau Federation on Monday to announce a new initiative with the United Soybean Board, the National Corn Growers Association and the National Pork Board, which has formed a partnership called Farmers For Soil Health. The partnership will work to double the use of different soil-health practices in the field, “especially cover crops” on corn and soybean acres. The goal is to double cover crop acres for farmers growing corn and soybeans to 30 million acres by 2030.
AGRICULTURE
TheConversationCanada

Milk without the cow: Cellular agriculture could be the future of farming, but dairy farmers need help

A new wave of cow-less dairy is hitting the market. In the United States, Perfect Day is using genetically modified fungi to produce milk protein for ice cream at a commercial scale. And pre-commercial companies, like TurtleTree and Better Milk, are engineering mammary cells to produce human and cow milk in laboratories, although these remain in the early stages of development. It might be some time before mammal-less dairy arrives in Canadian grocery stores. But these emerging technologies are part of the fourth agricultural revolution that aims to improve food security, sustainability and agricultural working conditions. With these promises for wins...
AGRICULTURE
Arizona Mirror

Indigenous communities see COVID-19 increase, but at slower rate because of higher vaccination rates

As COVID-19 cases surge across the country and reach near-record levels in Arizona, many of the state’s tribal nations are also seeing an increase in new cases. But numbers coming from Indigenous communities in Arizona are nowhere near what the state is reporting. Daily reported COVID-19 cases have continued to rise, with a 158% increase […] The post Indigenous communities see COVID-19 increase, but at slower rate because of higher vaccination rates appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
Phys.org

Indigenous communities face a higher risk of socioeconomic vulnerability due to flooding

Indigenous communities are at higher risk of hardship from climate-change-caused flooding because of pre-existing socioeconomic vulnerability, a new study shows. The study's findings also reveal that factors influencing socioeconomic vulnerability in Indigenous communities include the legacy of colonization, attributes of race and ethnicity, income, built environment, elderly populations, education, occupation, family structure, and access to resources.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
WEKU

In the Southwest and Appalachia, Indigenous Organizers Want a New Economy for Their Coalfield Communities

Carol Davis has noticed the West drying up. Where she lives, in the Four Corners area of New Mexico and on the Navajo Nation, years of drought have left former oases dusty and dry. Though the drought has some roots in wider climate issues, Carol says much of the groundwater in her area has dried up because nearby coal mines and power plants were using immense quantities of water for many years.
INDUSTRY
The Daily Yonder

Report: Covid-19 Pandemic Increased Food Insecurity Among Indigenous Communities in the U.S.

Almost half of Native American and Alaska Native survey respondents reported experiencing food insecurity during the Covid-19 pandemic, according to a new report released by Native-led food research organizations. The report, Reimagining Hunger Responses in Times of Crisis: Insights from Case Examples and a Survey of Native Communities’ Food Access...
AGRICULTURE
KRQE News 13

Cannabis rules New Mexico manufacturers, retailers, and couriers will have to follow

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Cannabis Control Division (CCD) has finalized state-wide rules for New Mexico’s cannabis manufacturers, retailers, and couriers. The rules are effective immediately. The rules come after several rounds of public comment from small business owners, CEOs of multi-outlet cannabis companies, and nearly everyone in-between. “Using best practices and input from stakeholders, the […]
RETAIL
foreigndesknews.com

FDA Extends Shelf Life for Millions of Expired Coronavirus Test Kits in Florida

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) extended the expiration date for almost a million COVID-19 rapid tests that first expired in a Florida warehouse in September. The FDA was able to extend the expiration date for the tests for three months using the product’s emergency use authorization. The tests had already expired once in September and were extended until late December by the federal government at that time, according to the Miami Herald.
FLORIDA STATE
AFP

Indonesia launches Covid booster campaign to stem Omicron spread

Indonesia opened its coronavirus booster campaign to the public Wednesday as the country records rising infections driven by the Omicron variant. The free shots will be given to the elderly and at-risk residents as a priority, but will be available to everyone who received their second dose six months prior, President Joko Widodo said on Tuesday after announcing the decision. The boosters will be administered as half doses -- which a local study confirmed was sufficient protection against the virus -- due to supply shortages, said health minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin. Indonesia, the world's fourth most populous country with more than 270 million people, has struggled to procure enough vaccines for its residents since the onset of the pandemic.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

U.S. criticizes China over canceled flights

WASHINGTON, Jan 12 (Reuters) - The Biden administration on Wednesday criticized China's decision to cancel a growing number of flights from the United States to China because of passengers who later tested positive for COVID-19 and warned it could take action in response. "China’s actions are inconsistent with its obligations...
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy