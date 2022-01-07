The Number #1 Men’s Tennis player in the world, refusing to be vaccinated for the Australian Open

Wimbledon quarter-finalist Marton Fucsovics has responded to Novak Djokovic’s vaccination exemption by saying he does not think the Serbian had the right to play in the Australian Open.Speaking to the Hungarian outlet M4Sport, Marton Fucsovics said: “People’s health is paramount, and there are rules that were outlined months ago, namely that everyone should vaccinate themselves – and Djokovic didn’t.“From this point of view, I don’t think he would have the right to be here.”The Hungarian world number 38, who lost to Djokovic in last year’s Wimbledon quarter-finals and in the Paris Masters in November, also said he was not alone...

TENNIS ・ 1 DAY AGO