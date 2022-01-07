ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Top 5: What's happening in the area

By Andrew Gaug News-Press NOW
 5 days ago
(From left to right) Diane Kruger, Jessica Chastain and Lupita Nyong'o star in "The 355." Submitted

Monster trucks come to Civic Arena: The St. Joseph debut of 2xtreme Racing Crew's "Monster Truck Chaos" will be a family affair as "Monster Jam" vets Jimmy and Dawn Creten and their family bring trucks like Hot Tamale, Bounty Hunter and Scarlett Bandit to the arena for high-flying, free-wheeling action. It will debut at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 8, at the Civic Arena, 100 N. Fourth St. An interactive pre-event celebration will take place from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tickets are $29.50 to $50. The pre-show pit party is an extra $6. Tickets can be purchased at event.2xtremeracingseries.com, at the Civic Arena box office or by calling 816-271-4717.

Cafe Acoustic to host Firefighters Memorial concert: A fundraiser concert at Cafe Acoustic Concert Hall, 1918 Frederick Ave., will honor fallen firefighters lost trying to save others. Featuring bands like Switch Track, The Royal Absinthe Company and Na Mo Naki, the show will be held at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 8. Admission is $10. It is open to everyone 21 and older.

Local jazz group to play at Hazel's: Coming off of a run of holiday shows, the local jazz group Six O'Clock Swing will perform an afternoon show at Hazel's Coffee Bar, 310 N. Third St. The band will play at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 9. All ages are welcome.

Fat Jacks to host Comedy Night: Located inside Revolution Lanes & Fun Center, Fat Jacks will host a laugh-filled "Comedy Night" at 9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 7, at the venue at 6938 King Hill Ave. Tickets are $25 and include one drink. Spots are limited.

In theaters and streaming: The first and only movie hitting theaters for the first week of 2022, "The 355" (PG-13, in theaters only) stars an all-star collection of actors, including Jessica Chastain, Lupita Nyong'o, Diane Kruger, Penélope Cruz and Sebastian Stan, as a CIA operative teams up with other international agents to recover a top-secret weapon. On streaming, Ben Affleck stars in the George Clooney-directed "The Tender Bar" (R, on Amazon Prime Video.) where a fatherless boy grows up among an assortment of quirky and demonstrative father figures.

