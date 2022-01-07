Maren Morris Releases Her Story in a Song – “Circles Around This Town”

Happy New Music Friday! It's every audiophile's favorite day of the week, and some of our favorite artists from all different genres have blessed us with new tunes. The Weeknd kicked off his new era with a new look and a new album, Dawn FM, a 16-track sonic odyssey with features from Lil Wayne and Tyler, The Creator, and a guest appearance by Jim Carrey. Maren Morris previewed her next project with a nostalgic single, "Circles Around This Town." And Sebastián Yatra dropped another new single off his upcoming album, Dharma, sharing the playful, cumbia-tinged "Amor Pasajero."
