IU's label EDAM Entertainment apologized for errors in her 'Season's Greetings' calendar box and material. "We apologize for causing concern to fans due to recent issues. We caused an inconvenience to fans due to errors in the '2022 IU Season's Greetings'. Above all, we feel responsible for causing disappointment to fans who've been waiting for a long time... We're taking follow-up measures to deliver the corrected season's greeting to our fans as soon as possible."

CELEBRITIES ・ 7 HOURS AGO