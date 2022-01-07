ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. To Host Virtual Capital Markets Day

By GlobeNewswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 5 days ago

Amsterdam , 7 January 2022 --- AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. ("AMG", EURONEXT AMSTERDAM: "AMG") is hosting a Capital Markets Day spotlighting AMG Lithium, which will be held virtually on January 11, 2022 at 10am EST.

The presenters will include AMG's CEO, Dr. Heinz Schimmelbusch, as well as AMG Lithium's Managing Directors, Dr. Stefan Scherer and Mr. Fabiano Costa. To attend the event, participants should register using the following link: https://amg.eventcube.io/

For more information on this event, please see the Capital Markets Day flyer on the homepage of AMG's website.

About AMG

AMG is a global critical materials company at the forefront of CO 2 reduction trends. AMG produces highly engineered specialty metals and mineral products and provides related vacuum furnace systems and services to the transportation, infrastructure, energy, and specialty metals & chemicals end markets.

AMG Clean Energy Materials segment combines AMG's recycling and mining operations, producing materials for infrastructure and energy storage solutions while reducing the CO 2 footprint of both suppliers and customers. AMG Clean Energy Materials segment spans the vanadium, lithium, and tantalum value chains. AMG Critical Materials Technologies segment combines AMG's leading vacuum furnace technology line with high-purity materials serving global leaders in the aerospace sector. AMG Critical Minerals segment consists of AMG's mineral processing operations in antimony, graphite, and silicon metal.

With approximately 3,000 employees, AMG operates globally with production facilities in Germany, the United Kingdom, France, the United States, China, Mexico, Brazil, India, Sri Lanka, and Mozambique, and has sales and customer service offices in Russia and Japan ( www.amg-nv.com).

For further information, please contact: AMG Advanced Metallur gical Group N.V. 610 975 4979 Michele Fischer mfischer@amg-nv.com

Disclaimer

Certain statements in this press release are not historical facts and are "forward looking". Forward looking statements include statements concerning AMG's plans, expectations, projections, objectives, targets, goals, strategies, future events, future revenues or performance, capital expenditures, financing needs, plans and intentions relating to acquisitions, AMG's competitive strengths and weaknesses, plans or goals relating to forecasted production, reserves, financial position and future operations and development, AMG's business strategy and the trends AMG anticipates in the industries and the political and legal environment in which it operates and other information that is not historical information. When used in this press release, the words "expects," "believes," "anticipates," "plans," "may," "will," "should," and similar expressions, and the negatives thereof, are intended to identify forward looking statements. By their very nature, forward looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, and risks exist that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward looking statements will not be achieved. These forward looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. AMG expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward looking statement contained herein to reflect any change in AMG's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any forward looking statement is based.

Attachment

Comments / 0

Related
bostonnews.net

Milk Protein Market Indicates Notable CAGR growth by 2028| Business Strategy & Forecast | Royal FrieslandCampina N.V., Fonterra Co-Operative Group Limited, Arla Foods amba, AMCO Proteins, Saputo Inc., Glanbia plc, Kerry Group plc

The surge in lactose intolerance cases is estimated to augment the milk protein market in the coming period. The market's report is efficiently analyzed as per MRFR, which provides outlooks for the global markets. By 2025, the global market is predicted to observe a CAGR of 6.1% in the impending period.
BOSTON, MA
bestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Epoxy Glass Market Competitive Analysis, Business Ideas, Industry Growth, Shares, Trends | Royal TenCate N.V. (Netherlands), Cytec Solvay Group (Belgium), Teijin Limited (Japan)

Market research on most trending report Global “Epoxy Glass” Market 2021 trade analysis Report recently publicized on market.us is that the key document for industries/clients to grasp the present international competitive Epoxy Glass market state of affairs. The Epoxy Glass marketing research outline base year is 2021 and provides marketing research information standing (2015-2020) and forecast (2021-2031) and united categorizes the Epoxy Glass report into key trades, country, sort and application. international Epoxy Glass Market 2021 study report includes all major geographic regions and sub-regions within the business and analyzes outcome sales, value, market size and growth potentialities in these areas.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Capital Markets#Amg#Energy Storage#Group N#Amg Lithium#Amg Amg#Amg Critical Minerals#Www Amg Nv Com
Medagadget.com

Divalproex Sodium Market Major Challenges Being Faced by Companies and Their Strategies to Counter Those, Players Zydus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., AbbVie Inc., Mylan N.V.

Divalproex sodium is an anti-epileptic medication utilized for the treatment of manic attacks of bipolar disease, migraine headaches, and specific kinds of seizures. Divalproex sodium has been authorized by the Food and Drug Administrator (FDA). Divalproex sodium is infamous for its anticonvulsant characteristics and is utilized to treat epilepsy. The...
INDUSTRY
bestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Compound Intermediate Alloy Market Future Demand Analysis 2021 | AMG, KBM Affilips, Aleastur

Market research on most trending report Global “Compound Intermediate Alloy” Market 2021 trade analysis Report recently publicized on market.us is that the key document for industries/clients to grasp the present international competitive Compound Intermediate Alloy market state of affairs. The Compound Intermediate Alloy marketing research outline base year is 2021 and provides marketing research information standing (2015-2020) and forecast (2021-2031) and united categorizes the Compound Intermediate Alloy report into key trades, country, sort and application. international Compound Intermediate Alloy Market 2021 study report includes all major geographic regions and sub-regions within the business and analyzes outcome sales, value, market size and growth potentialities in these areas.
MARKETS
TheStreet

The Arena Group Files to Bring its Stock to the New York Stock Exchange

TheMaven, currently operating under the name The Arena Group, on Tuesday announced that it has filed a registration statement on form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission relating to a proposed offering of the company’s common stock. In connection with the proposed offering, the company has applied...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Sri Lanka
Country
Germany
Country
Brazil
Country
China
bestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Copper Beryllium Alloys Market 2029 Size, Share, Trends And Key Players| MGK Metals Corporation, National Bronze & Metal Inc., Ulba Metallurgical Plant, Cligen Steel

Global Copper Beryllium Alloys Market 2029 report estimates the growth scale and the Market value based on Market dynamics, growth-inducing factors. The complete knowledge is based on the latest business news, opportunities, and trends. Copper Beryllium Alloys market report contains a complete Market analysis and vendor aspect in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors. To get better perspectives of the global Copper Beryllium Alloys market, relevant charts and graphs are included in the report. There are different factors behind the growth of industries. Market research studies carried out in this report are very considerate which assist businesses to make better decisions and develop superior strategies about production, marketing, sales, and promotion.
INDUSTRY
TheStreet

Samsung Metaverse: NFTs, AR/VR, Privacy and Security Red Flags

Enthusiasts for NFTs, or nonfungible tokens, which are one-of-a-kind digital objects purchased with cryptocurrencies, can now boast of their latest collections to friends and family on Samsung's new smart TV sets. That's not all. The South Korean tech giant has also opened its first store within the metaverse called Decentraland....
ELECTRONICS
TheStreet

U.S. Stocks Growing Riskier Compared to Overseas: Goldman

U.S. stocks have outperformed most other global markets in recent years. But now we’re starting to look more risky, say Goldman Sachs strategists led by Guillaume Jaisson. “We believe the risks are growing in the U.S. on a relative basis,” they said in a commentary replying to customer questions. “While valuations in most markets, such as Europe, Japan and emerging markets, have come down this year, only the U.S. looks increasingly expensive.”
STOCKS
TheStreet

Restaurant Stocks Face Tough Going in New Year

Restaurant stocks may have feasted in 2021, but negative events are stacking up against food and beverage establishments in early 2022 – and that could mean thin gruel for restaurants over the long haul. “In review, 2021 was an interesting year for restaurants, and one where you realize how...
LIFESTYLE
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
4K+
Followers
81K+
Post
414K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy