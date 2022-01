BRIDGEPORT - Down by 11 on the road to Fairfield in the final 7:30 of the game, the Iona Gaels found themselves in an all-too-familiar situation: "Gael Time." "It's 'Gael Time' means it's winning time," Iona guard Elijah Joiner said. "At the end of the day, we knew we played bad for most of the game, but at the end of the game, it's time to win. That's exactly what 'Gael Time' means."

