Sword of Elpisia

Softstar’s epic hybrid of Chinese mythology and deep roleplaying continues with Sword and Fairy 7. While the game isn’t so closely related to its predecessors that they must be played to enjoy this newest entry, having some experience with the franchise will let you see just how far the series has come with Sword and Fairy 7. While this level of lore and depth might not be every RPG fans’ cup of tea, there is no denying that Sword and Fairy 7 is a towering improvement over Sword and Fairy 6 in just about every discernable way, and might just be the answer to those who want a little more story and world-building out of their RPGs without sacrificing too much in the way of combat and exploration.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO