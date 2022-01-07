Sword of Elpisia

There have been a few greyscale 2D platform puzzlers ever since LIMBO's release back in 2010 so let's see how White Shadows fares. White Shadows struck me as an interesting game with its impressively detailed and atmospheric 3D visuals so I decided to give it a go. After completing it a mere couple of hours later, I must admit that I'm kind of disappointed in what it has to offer. On the positive side, my first impressions of its visuals were not wrong as this is one stunning adventure that's quite captivating and atmospheric with environments that feature many moving parts, beautiful camera movements, and sinister scenarios. In fact, it's such a well-done game graphically that I wish it was simply a better game because I'd hate to see such outstanding work go to waste.
