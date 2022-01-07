ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Sword of Elpisia

By A.J. Maciejewski
videochums.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere's nothing quite like getting my hands on a fresh retro-style RPG and Sword of Elpisia is a pretty nifty one that's full of cuteness. Sword of Elpisia stars a fellow named Aldo who is initially cold and determined and soon into his adventure, he meets a little girl named Alice...

videochums.com

Comments / 0

Related
T3.com

GTA 6 trailer, screenshots, unveiling and release dates called

A gamer on the GTA 6 Reddit community thread has created a chart full of their predictions as to when we can expect the GTA 6 trailer, unveiling and release dates, as well as when we will see official screenshots. And, as can be seen in the chart, which can...
VIDEO GAMES
segmentnext.com

Monster Hunter Rise Great Sword Combos, Builds and Tips

In this Monster Hunter Rise Great Sword Guide, we will be covering The Great Sword, one of the many new weapons in Monster Hunter Rise. We will be looking at its stats and attack combos so you can have a definite idea if this sword is suitable for you or not.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

10 most anticipated new tabletop RPGs coming out in 2022

Tabletop role-playing games currently exist in an interesting space. The shipping bottlenecks and material shortages that plagued publishers throughout the last year continue, with relief coming briefly and sporadically. But the popularity of board games and role-playing games boomed under lockdowns, and it shows no signs of slowing down in the New Year.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

New Year Max Raid Battle event begins in Pokémon Sword and Shield

Pokémon Sword and Shield players can ring in the new year with some huge encounters, accompanied by gifts that will have them rolling in in-game currency. The New Year Max Raid Battle event has started in Pokémon Sword and Shield, enabling players to encounter Pokémon attributed to New Year celebrations more frequently. After defeating these Dynamax Pokémon, players will also be awarded large amounts of Nuggets and Big Nuggets that can be sold for large amounts of money.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sword#Magitools#Magisword
nintendoeverything.com

Game Freak reflects on the making of Pokemon Sword and Shield

Over on its recruitment website, Game Freak posted an interesting article about the creation of Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Shield. Director Shigeru Omori and planning director Kazumasa Iwao provided some insight into how the Switch games came to be. We’ve now translated the full piece. If you’re interested in learning...
VIDEO GAMES
firstsportz.com

Top 3 best Enchantments for Netherite Sword in Minecraft 1.18!

Minecraft has a variety of means through which players can make themselves stronger and live more easily in the game. Here are the top 3 best Enchantments for Netherite Sword in Minecraft to deal a lot of damage. Minecraft is a open world sand-box game where the players can make...
VIDEO GAMES
thexboxhub.com

Get stuck into the next KEMCO tale with Sword of Elipsia on Xbox

If you are well-versed in the turn-based RPG scene on Xbox, the name KEMCO probably rings multiple bells, given that they make pretty much every turn-based RPG title out there. In 2022, they don’t seem to be letting go of that mantle, with Sword of Elipsia releasing to the masses.
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

Shiny Magikarp appears in new Pokemon Sword & Shield Max Raid event

A new Max Raid event has begun in Pokemon Sword & Shield celebrating the new year and giving trainers the chance to catch Shiny Magikarp. As the release date of Pokemon Legends: Arceus draws closer, the franchise’s community is becoming more and more excited. Although some trainers are happy...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
RPG
gamepur.com

How to get the Mad Captain’s Sword in Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

The Mad Captain’s Sword is a legendary sword added to Assassin’s Creed Odyssey with the Assassin’s Creed Valhalla crossover story. It’s a weapon you’ll pick up as you progress the story unless you avoid a particular corpse and one that gives you an interesting new perk to work with. This guide explains how to get the Mad Captain’s Sword so you can move on with your killing spree across Korfu.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingbolt.com

Sword and Fairy 7 Review – An Experience Worth Your Time

Softstar’s epic hybrid of Chinese mythology and deep roleplaying continues with Sword and Fairy 7. While the game isn’t so closely related to its predecessors that they must be played to enjoy this newest entry, having some experience with the franchise will let you see just how far the series has come with Sword and Fairy 7. While this level of lore and depth might not be every RPG fans’ cup of tea, there is no denying that Sword and Fairy 7 is a towering improvement over Sword and Fairy 6 in just about every discernable way, and might just be the answer to those who want a little more story and world-building out of their RPGs without sacrificing too much in the way of combat and exploration.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendowire.com

Check out beautiful sword boys with extensive Touken Ranbu Warriors trailer

Touken Ranbu Warriors — a Musou collab with the popular browser game starring the human personifications of famous swords — is launching this year, and Koei Tecmo has seen fit to detail the game in a lengthy six minute PV that details both battles and functions at your home base, albeit all in Japanese.
VIDEO GAMES
videochums.com

White Shadows

There have been a few greyscale 2D platform puzzlers ever since LIMBO's release back in 2010 so let's see how White Shadows fares. White Shadows struck me as an interesting game with its impressively detailed and atmospheric 3D visuals so I decided to give it a go. After completing it a mere couple of hours later, I must admit that I'm kind of disappointed in what it has to offer. On the positive side, my first impressions of its visuals were not wrong as this is one stunning adventure that's quite captivating and atmospheric with environments that feature many moving parts, beautiful camera movements, and sinister scenarios. In fact, it's such a well-done game graphically that I wish it was simply a better game because I'd hate to see such outstanding work go to waste.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy