SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A star-studded, sold-out Chase Center crowd greeted the return of Warriors star Klay Thompson Sunday who rewarded them with a driving layup to score Golden State’s first basket against the Cleveland Cavaliers. The basket at 5:42 p.m. was Thompson’s first in 2 1/2 years after being sidelined by first an ACL injury suffered in the 2019 NBA Finals and then a torn Achilles when he was rehabilitating. Thompson, now sporting an old-school headband he plans to stick with as his curly hair is longer, knows it will take time to build back up to his pre-injury...

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO