ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Shell to continue $7 billion buyback programme ‘at pace’

By Syndicated Content
104.1 WIKY
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (Reuters) – Royal Dutch Shell said on Friday its $7...

wiky.com

Comments / 0

Related
industryglobalnews24.com

Shell Continues to Pursue Opportunities Despite LNG Troubles

Royal Dutch Shell has said that it will be working to regain shares worth 7 billion dollars from the sale of its shale business in the US due to outages of liquefied natural gas and reduced sale of fuels because of the restrictions imposed because of the Omicron variant. Shell...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Royal Dutch Shell#Reuters#Omicron
etftrends.com

PKW Pertinent as Buybacks Projected to Soar

Among exchange traded funds focusing on shareholder rewards, advisors and investors typically gravitate to dividend funds. With government bond yields at rock-bottom levels, that’s understandable. However, the Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ: PKW) undoubtedly merits a place in the shareholder rewards ETF conversation. Actually, PKW, which tracks the NASDAQ...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
MarketWatch

API data reportedly show a nearly 11 million-barrel weekly rise in U.S. gasoline supplies

The American Petroleum Institute late Tuesday reported a decline in weekly U.S. crude supplies, but inventories of gasoline climbed sharply, according to sources. The API reportedly said domestic crude supplies fell by 1.1 million barrels for the week ended Jan. 7, while gasoline stockpiles saw a weekly increase of 10.9 million barrels and distillate supplies rose by about 3 million barrels. Inventory data from the Energy Information Administration will be released Wednesday. On average, the EIA is expected to show crude inventories down by 1.6 million barrels, according to a survey of analysts conducted by S&P Global Platts. The survey also calls for weekly supply increases of 3 million barrels for gasoline and 2 million barrels for distillates. Oil prices held onto the day's gains in the electronic trading session, after the API data. February West Texas Intermediate crude was at $81.28 a barrel in electronic trading, after settling Tuesday at $81.22 on the New York Mercantile Exchange. February gasoline traded at $2.349 a gallon, down slightly from the $2.357 settlement.
TRAFFIC
The Independent

FTSE outperforms global peers as banks put brakes on fall

The FTSE 100 dropped heavily, but avoided the worse drops of some of its international peers, helped by some of the UK’s biggest banks and supermarket groups.The index closed down 0.5% after losing 40.03 points and closing on 7,445.25.It had been trading down only around 0.2% earlier in the day, but took a further tumble in the afternoon after markets opened in the US.“It’s been a broadly weaker session for European shares today, as we start a new week with higher yields and inflation worries continuing to temper appetite for risk,” said Michael Hewson, an analyst at CMC Markets.“The prospect...
STOCKS
104.1 WIKY

Austria’s daily COVID-19 infections hit record, newspaper says

VIENNA (Reuters) – Austria’s daily new coronavirus infections have risen to a new record of 18,427, newspaper Kronen Zeitung reported on Wednesday as cases have been surging because of the spread of the extremely contagious Omicron variant. Daily figures are due to be published later on Wednesday. (Reporting...
PUBLIC HEALTH
104.1 WIKY

Russia’s Omicron cases hit nearly 700, govt ponders new measures

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia has so far recorded 698 cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant and will prepare new measures to combat the rise in cases by the end of the week, Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova said on Wednesday. Omicron has pushed COVID-19 case figures to record highs...
PUBLIC HEALTH
104.1 WIKY

Hong Kong warns COVID-19 curbs on air cargo to hit goods supply

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Hong Kong will soon feel the negative effects of tougher COVID-19 quarantine curbs on air crew, with cargo traffic and the supply of goods into the city set to drop, Chief Executive Carrie Lam said on Wednesday. Hong Kong’s first transmission of the Omicron variant...
WORLD
104.1 WIKY

DHL opens Middle East’s largest robotic sorting centre in Israel

AIRPORT CITY, Israel (Reuters) – Courier services company DHL Express has opened the Middle East’s largest robotic sorting centre in central Israel, the company said on Wednesday. Had it not made the 250 million shekel ($80 million) investment in the facility near Ben Gurion Airport, the company said...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
104.1 WIKY

England’s COVID-19 prevalence steadies at record high – ONS

LONDON (Reuters) – The estimated COVID-19 prevalence in England was unchanged at a record-high 1 in 15 people in the week ending January 6, the Office for National Statistics said on Wednesday, with more than 4 million people infected across the United Kingdom overall. The Omicron variant has fuelled...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MarketWatch

Oil prices settle higher as U.S. crude supplies drop to lowest since 2018

Oil prices climbed Wednesday to their highest settlement in about two months after the Energy Information Administration reported a weekly decline of 4.6 million barrels in U.S. crude inventories to 413.3 million barrels - the lowest since 2018. A larger-than-expected draw in U.S. crude-oil supplies coupled with a large draw at the Cushing, Okla., delivery hub, even as petroleum product stocks saw much larger builds than expected, said Tariq Zahir, managing member at Tyche Capital Advisors. "Crude has taken this as bullish, and we tend to agree, in the short term," he said. February West Texas Intermediate crude rose $1.42, or nearly 1.8%, to settle at $82.64 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, the highest front-month contract finish since Nov. 9, FactSet data show.
TRAFFIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy