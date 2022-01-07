ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

Attorney General Ellison urges Supreme Court to protect employees and consumers from corporate gamesmanship in pending arbitration cases

redlakenationnews.com
 5 days ago

January 6, 2022 (SAINT PAUL) — Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, along with Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh, today led a bipartisan coalition of 19 attorneys general from across the country in urging the U.S. Supreme Court to protect employees and consumers from corporate gamesmanship. In an amicus brief filed today...

www.redlakenationnews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Lawsuit against Prince Andrew a go despite Epstein deal

NEW YORK (AP) — A judge gave the green light Wednesday to a lawsuit against Prince Andrew by an American woman who says he sexually abused her when she was 17. U.S. District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan wrote in an opinion that Andrew’s lawyers failed to successfully challenge the constitutionality of the lawsuit Virginia Giuffre filed against him in August.
LAW
Reuters

White House says will double COVID-19 tests for schools

Jan 12 (Reuters) - The Biden administration on Wednesday announced a new set of measures to keep classes open, including doubling COVID-19 testing capacity in schools with 10 million more tests, as the Omicron variant spreads rapidly through the United States. The United States reported 1.35 million new coronavirus infections...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Minnesota Government
State
Alaska State
State
Minnesota State
State
Maryland State
State
Vermont State
State
Massachusetts State
City
Virginia, MN
State
Washington State
Saint Paul, MN
Government
City
Saint Paul, MN
State
Illinois State
State
Colorado State
State
Maine State
State
Virginia State
State
Oregon State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Frosh
Person
Keith Ellison

Comments / 0

Community Policy