Public Health

Omicron is hospitalising and dying people, and calling it “mild” is a mistake, according to the World Health Organization

By Himanshu Sharma
goodmorningpost.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGeneva (Switzerland): Geneva (Switzerland) is the capital of Switzerland. World Health Organization (WHO) director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Thursday that the Omicron form should not be classified as “mild” because it is hospitalising and killing individuals despite producing less severe symptoms. According to him, Omicron is...

www.goodmorningpost.com

Comments / 188

frank harrigan
3d ago

I wouldn't listen to anything the WHOhas to say ther are in with everyone using scare tactics for a vaccine nobody knows what's in it or what it will do to you long term!

Reply(14)
51
shines
3d ago

I pay for my insurance and it's my right to go to the hospital if needed? Who the hell do you think you are? You are no better than anyone else lady.

Reply(9)
28
Biden's an Imposter
2d ago

Let me know when the Pandemic is bad enough to close the southern border. Until then , I'll just live a normal life. 😉

Reply(8)
32
