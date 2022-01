PULLMAN – Jake Dickert scored big Monday with 4-star QB transfer Cameron Ward coming to Washington State but he’s not done at the QB position this class. Dickert on Tuesday also said he envisions taking a full boat, or very close to it, this recruiting cycle following three departures earlier this week. As it stands, WSU has signed nine high school players and one JUCO player, plus four transfers. A full class this cycle allows for 32 initial counters, so there will be a lot more crimson recruiting news on the way.

