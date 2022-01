The Villa Park village board approved a slew of measures Monday to help with two major redevelopment plans in and near Lions Park. To help pay for a new recreation center planned in the park at 350 E. Wildwood Ave., trustees passed an ordinance authorizing up to $7.5 million in bonds to be issued, if needed. The bond issue likely will be necessary to augment a $10 million state grant awarded for the project last year by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.

