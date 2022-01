While Spotify has risen to become a podcasting power, particularly through acquisitions of production companies like Gimlet Media, Parcast and The Ringer, it has decided to shut down its own in-house studio. Known internally as Studio 4, because it was the fourth studio in the company’s portfolio, the entity officially called Spotify Studios has told employees their last day will be January 21. The news was first reported by The Verge. A Spotify rep contacted by Deadline declined to comment. Studio 4 had about a dozen staffers and made shows like Dissect and Chapo: Kingpin on Trial. Most employees were given two months’...

