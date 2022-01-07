ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

MSP Trooper 6 airlifts patient from tanker in Bay

Kilgore News Herald
 5 days ago

Coast Guard footage shows the Maryland State Police helicopter crew conducting an aerial...

www.kilgorenewsherald.com

Biloxi Sun Herald

Hunter gored by deer in freezing cold found in drainage ditch, Wisconsin rescuers say

A hunter tracking deer says he was gored by a buck before Wisconsin rescuers found him in a drainage ditch amid freezing cold weather. The man had left to track a deer in the woods of Lewiston at about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 5, according to a Facebook post from the Portage Fire Department. That department, alongside the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, was called to help find the man at 12:41 a.m. Thursday after he was reported lost in the woods.
NottinghamMD.com

WINTER STORM: 5 – 8 inches of snow expected in Baltimore area, Maryland State Police respond to over 40 crashes

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan on Monday announced that the State of Maryland has activated a government-wide response to the ongoing winter storm that could have a significant impact on roads and transportation systems. Much of the state is now under winter weather advisories and warnings, and the National Weather Service has expanded potential snowfall totals over the course of the … Continue reading "WINTER STORM: 5 – 8 inches of snow expected in Baltimore area, Maryland State Police respond to over 40 crashes" The post WINTER STORM: 5 – 8 inches of snow expected in Baltimore area, Maryland State Police respond to over 40 crashes appeared first on Nottingham MD.
cbs17

WATCH: Wall of rock falls on boaters on Brazilian lake, killing 6

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — A towering slab of rock has broken from a cliff and toppled onto pleasure boaters drifting near a waterfall on a Brazilian lake. Local officials said Saturday’s accident left at least six people dead and 32 injured — with as many as 20 others missing.
NewsBreak
The Independent

Two teens stranded on freezing Oregon mountain rescued after writing giant ‘SOS’ in snow

Two teenage hikers who got stranded on a mountain in Oregon are now safe and sound, thanks to a message they wrote in the snow.The US Coast Guard says one of its helicopters found the two men, Christian Farnsworth and Parker Jasmer, both 19, after they wrote a giant “SOS” in the snow near their campsite.“These young men did a lot of things right to give themselves the best chance of being rescued,” said Lt Maggie Champin, an aircraft commander at the Coast Guard’s North Bend sector. “By writing ‘SOS’ in the snow, staying near their vehicle, and staying...
kinyradio.com

Fugitive from justice arrested in Fairbanks after trying to elude Troopers

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - A Fairbanks man was jailed on drug charges after he tried to elude Alaska State Troopers. A Trooper dispatch said Arthur Sortman was spotted late Monday night driving on the Mitchell Expressway. Three outstanding warrants were out for his arrest for failing to report to jail to serve time on various charges.
Daily Voice

Man Dies After Being Run Over By His Own Vehicle In Connecticut, Police Say

A Connecticut man was killed when his pickup truck rolled over him as he was trying to see why it would not go into reverse, according to authorities. The accident took place around 1:30 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 5, when the Hartford man had pulled over on Ledyard St. and was trying to turn around, but the vehicle would not reverse, Lt. Aaron Boisvert, of the Hartford Police, said.
People

Teen Dead After Falling Multiple Floors on Cruise Ship in Suspected Suicide

A teenager has died after falling from multiples floors on a cruise ship returning to Miami. The Miami-Dade Police Department tells PEOPLE that a 15-year-old boy, aboard the MSC Cruise ship, "jumped from a balcony" and landed on one of the decks below. The local medical examiner has ruled the death a suicide.
CBS Philly

Pennsylvania State Police Release Photo Of Tattoo From Body Found At Neshaminy State Park

BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Authorities are investigating after they say a body was found in Neshaminy State Park Saturday morning. A police source told CBS3’s Alicia Roberts the body was found around 10 a.m. The park was immediately closed to the public as an investigation began. “Something like this does not occur very often and people were very surprised that this occurred,” Trooper Nathan Branosky told CBS3. Authorities said the body is of a Black female between 40- and 50-years-old. She has the name Lisa tattooed on her right arm. CBS3 cameras were there as the Pennsylvania State Police’s forensic team left the park around 5 p.m., along with half a dozen investigators. “We’re still trying to determine the specifics of how long she was there for,” Branosky said. “Currently, her body is at the Bucks County coroner and there will be an autopsy done this week to determine a cause of death.” The park spans 339 acres, including multiple entrances, and sits along the Delaware River in Lower Bucks County. CBS3’s Alicia Roberts contributed to this report.
Fox News

North Carolina trooper struck by brother during traffic stop dies from injuries

A North Carolina trooper was hit and killed by his brother, a fellow trooper, during a traffic stop Monday, authorities said. Trooper John Horton was conducting a traffic stop in Rutherford County just before 9 p.m. when his brother, Trooper James Horton, was responding to assist. Trooper James lost control of his vehicle and collided with his brother’s patrol vehicle, officials said. Trooper John and the driver detained during the traffic stop were struck while standing along the side of the road.
Detroit News

Woman driving 3 mph on I-94 attacks trooper who pulled her over, MSP said

A driver was hospitalized Monday after attacking a Michigan State Police trooper on Interstate 94 in Detroit, police said. The agency received a call around 2:30 p.m. about a vehicle driving about 3 mph in the westbound lanes near Woodward Avenue. A trooper attempted a traffic stop, but the woman behind the wheel failed to stop, state police said on Twitter.
miheadlines.com

MSP Trooper Injured while directing Traffic at I-75 Fatal Crash area

LINCOLN TOWNSHIP, MI – A Michigan State Police (MSP) Tri-City Post trooper was injured after their patrol unit was struck January 5th, 2022, about 7:30 p.m., in Arenac County. The trooper was parked and directing traffic on I-75 at M-61 due to a freeway closure related to an earlier fatal crash on I-75. Preliminary investigation indicates the driver of a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado, operated by a 40-year-old man from Saline, swerved to avoid another vehicle and struck the parked patrol unit, which had its emergency lights activated. The trooper sustained minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital for medical treatment. No other injuries were reported.
