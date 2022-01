A consortium of European cheesemakers have lost their case in US federal court, in which they sought to limit the usage of the term "gruyere" to only those cheeses produced near the town of Gruyeres, Switzerland. When shoppers in Europe buy gruyere cheese, they can be sure that the soft, nutty wheel has been crafted by French or Swiss cheesemakers using a specific process, in a specific geographical region. That is because cheesemakers near Gruyeres, like bubbly-producers in the Champagne region of France, have successfully lobbied European regulators to protect their exclusive right to the term. Those same cheesemakers had hoped to extend their legal authority to cover all of the United States, stating in their complaint that local ingredients and traditional methods "assure the connection between the geographic region and the quality and characteristics of the final product."

